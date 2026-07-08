PUBLIC NOTICE OF VACANCY FOR THE OGDEN VALLEY PARK DISTRICT

Commission | Posted 07-08-2026

Notice is hereby given that applications are being accepted by the Weber County Commission to fill (1) vacant midterm position on the Ogden Valley Park District Board of Trustees. Applicants shall be residents and registered voters within the District boundaries.

Applications can be requested by contacting the Weber County Commission Office, 2380 Washington Blvd., Suite 360, Ogden, UT 84401, (801)399-8403. Applications will be accepted at the Weber County Commission Office until

July 23, 2026. Board appointment will be made subsequent to the deadline at a public meeting of the Weber County Commission.

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