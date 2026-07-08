Senate Democrats, MDOC Subcommittee Chair Shink Pass Bipartisan 2027 Budget to Cut Costs, Support Safe Communities

LANSING, Mich. (July 7, 2026) — Last Friday, Senate Democrats worked across the aisle to pass the bipartisan 2027 state budget, delivering financial relief amid the record-high cost of living and reckless federal decisions in Washington, D.C. that are financially burdening Michigan families. In response, Sen. Sue Shink (D-Northfield Twp.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Corrections and Judiciary, has issued the following statement:

“With a lot of hard work, my colleagues and I were able to deliver another balanced budget that alleviates financial strain statewide and invests directly into our community. This budget not only provides affordable housing and childcare, but works to fund our schools, support small businesses, preserve our parks, improve local infrastructure, and keep our state safe and just for everyone.”

Key investments for Senate District 14 in the Fiscal Year 2027 budget include:

$23,250,000 for Jackson College, including significant funding to remodel James McDivitt Hall and provide more housing for students;

$12,193,700 for Washtenaw Community College for the Center for Success and Innovation;

$500,000 for State Water Trails, including the Huron River Water Trail;

$500,000 for improvements to the Weatherwax Park in Brooklyn; and

$400,000 for Parker Mill Park and B2B Trail accessibility.

Key investments in the Michigan Dept. of Corrections (MDOC) budget include:

Increased funding for healthcare for inmates;

Additional funding of $500,000 for higher education in prison; and

Additional funding of $2,000,000 for education, skilled trades, and career readiness programming.

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