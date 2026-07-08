Widowed Father's Always Here Grief Companion Series Nears 6,000 Copies Sold

The seven-book Always Here Grief Companion Series by author Jesse Kuhn has nearly reached 6,000 copies sold through Amazon and direct sales. Author Jesse Kuhn founded the Always Here Grief Companion Series following the death of his wife in 2022

Seven-book collection reaches readers through Amazon and direct sales, offering focused support for different types of grief.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widowed father and independent publisher Jesse Kuhn announced today that the Always Here Grief Companion Series is approaching 6,000 copies sold, marking a significant milestone for the independently published series of companion books created to support people navigating grief and loss.

Inspired by Kuhn's own experience following the death of his wife in 2022, the Always Here series has grown from a single book into a collection of seven companion titles addressing a wide range of grief experiences, including the death of a spouse, pet loss, the end of a significant relationship, disenfranchised grief, and the unique challenges faced by widowed parents raising young children.

Rather than attempting to address every form of loss in a single volume, each book focuses on a specific grief experience, recognizing that grief is deeply personal and that different kinds of loss often benefit from different kinds of support.

"When my wife died, I wasn't looking for someone to fix my grief," said Kuhn. "I was looking for something that simply understood where I was. That's the kind of companion I wanted these books to become for other people."

The series has reached readers through both Amazon and direct sales from the publisher's website, reflecting an independent publishing model that combines marketplace accessibility with a direct relationship between author and readers.

The Always Here collection currently includes:

Death of a Spouse

When a Dog Dies

When a Cat Dies

When a Pet Dies

When a Love Ends

Disenfranchised Grief

Widowed With Young Children

Several titles in the series have reached Amazon Best Seller status within their respective grief categories. The series has also received independent editorial recognition, including Readers' Favorite awards and multiple five-star editorial reviews.

Beyond book sales, the series has received hundreds of reader reviews and inspired thousands of conversations across social media, where readers regularly share their own experiences of loss while offering encouragement and support to one another.

"Every book represents someone navigating one of life's most difficult moments," Kuhn said. "If these companions help someone feel a little less alone during one of life's hardest seasons, then they've accomplished exactly what they were written to do."

As an independent publisher, Kuhn oversees every aspect of the series, including writing, editing, publishing, reader support, and direct distribution.

More information about the Always Here Grief Companion Series is available at always-here.co, where readers can learn more about the collection and its mission.

ABOUT ALWAYS HERE

Always Here is an independent publishing initiative founded by widowed father, independent publisher, and Certified Grief Educator Jesse Kuhn to create compassionate companion books for people navigating grief and major life transitions. The seven-book series provides focused support for different types of loss while encouraging readers to experience grief in their own way, without timelines, expectations, or judgment. Kuhn completed the Grief Educator Certification Program developed by grief expert David Kessler.

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