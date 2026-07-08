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Superior Capital Advisors Facilitates Union City Self Storage and Office Deal in Western Tennessee

The buyer plans to immediately expand the facility, marking a strategic addition to their growing portfolio in West Tennessee.” — Matthew Porter

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial brokerage firm, specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce its recent representation of a buyer in the acquisition of a new development self storage facility and commercial office space located in Union City, Tennessee.The facility is a new development with 20 non-climate controlled units and 2,400 rentable square feet. The property also boasts 2,100 rentable square foot commercial office space for lease. The acquisition of this facility is a strategic move for the buyer, with immediate plans to expand its self storage footprint on the 5.4 acre lot.Superior Capital Advisors played a crucial role in facilitating the transaction, providing expert guidance and support throughout the entire process. Their team of experienced advisors worked closely with the buyer to identify potential investment opportunities and negotiate a favorable deal. With their extensive knowledge of the self storage industry and strong network of contacts, Superior Capital Advisors was able to secure a successful outcome for their client. The new owner also owns a facility in Lexington, and anticipates expanding their footprint in West Tennessee."I’m very pleased to have assisted our client with the acquisition of this commercial asset in Union City, TN. The buyer plans to immediately expand the facility, marking a strategic addition to their growing portfolio in West Tennessee." said Matthew Porter. Michael Morrison added, "Self storage remains one of the strongest growth sectors in real estate. This Union City acquisition and expansion plan perfectly demonstrates how we help our clients capitalize on market momentum to aggressively scale their regional footprints.”Matthew Porter, Self-Storage Investment Broker and Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, represented the buyer of this successful transaction.Superior Capital Advisors continues to be a trusted advisor in the self storage industry, with a track record of successful deals and satisfied clients. Their expertise in acquisitions, as well as their deep understanding of the self-storage market, make them a valuable partner for anyone looking to invest in this growing sector. For more information on Superior Capital Advisors, please visit their website at www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

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