WATCH: Sununu Avoids Questions About Owning Up To $5 Million in Stock of a Mining Company That’s Exporting a Critical Mineral to China
WATCH: Sununu Avoids Questions About Owning Up To $5 Million in Stock of a Mining Company That’s Exporting a Critical Mineral to China
On the 250th anniversary of Independence Day, U.S. Senate candidate John Sununu avoided questions about owning up to $5 million of stock in a mining company that is exporting a critical mineral to China despite national security concerns.
Sununu would not answer if it’s “New Hampshire first to profit off of exporting minerals to China” while owning a personal stake in Anglo Asian Mining, which includes his father and brother on its board of directors.
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