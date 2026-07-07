MEMO: New Hampshire Democrats are Well-Positioned to Win Down Ballot in 2026 sent

With just a little under 4 months to go before Election Day, the structural landscape of the 2026 New Hampshire election heavily favors Democrats at every down-ballot level. While the NHGOP is bogged down by historical recruitment failures and bitter party infighting, New Hampshire Democrats have built a cohesive, clear path to victory from the top of the ticket down to county-level offices. Compounding these structural advantages is a widening federal headwind: Donald Trump’s deeply underwater poll numbers in the state are creating a severe down-ticket drag, neutralizing the historical advantages of Republican down-ballot incumbents and cementing a massive voter enthusiasm gap. 1. The Federal Drag: Trump’s Plummeting Approval in NH: Nationalized politics heavily influence Granite State ticket-splitting, and recent data shows Donald Trump has become a profound anchor on state-level Republicans. Severe Job Disapproval: A Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll released last week indicates that 61% of New Hampshire voters disapprove of Donald Trump’s job performance, with a whopping 63% viewing him unfavorably. Further compounding this, a University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll released last week shows his overall disapproval climbing to 62%, driven by deep voter dissatisfaction regarding foreign affairs and economic policy.

Economic Trust Erosion: The traditional Republican advantage on economic management has evaporated under Trump. A University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll released last week shows Trump’s disapproval of handling the economy sitting at 58% among all NH residents and a staggering 66% among independent NH residents.

The Down-Ballot Spillover: This federal drag directly feeds into a wide generic ballot advantage, where Democrats now hold a ten-point lead (49% to 39%) according to a Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll released last week.

The Enthusiasm Gap: Fueled by opposition to the federal administration, Democratic base voters exhibit significantly higher intensity heading into the fall. 95% of Democrats report they are “extremely likely” to vote in the recent Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll, compared to just 90% of Republicans—a structural imbalance that spells disaster for low-profile GOP candidates up and down the ballot. 2. Executive Branch: Democratic Unity vs. Republican Chaos: The contrast in organizational stability at the top of the ticket is already dictating resource allocation. Democrats are entering the general election phase unified, while Republicans must spend vital resources surviving September 8th primaries. The Gubernatorial Race: Democrat Cinde Warmington is running entirely unopposed in her primary, allowing her campaign to preserve cash and focus exclusively on the general election. In just under four months, Warmington already raised over $600,000, with 92% of contributions from Granite Staters. Conversely, incumbent Governor Kelly Ayotte faces a multi-candidate primary challenge, forced to defend her right flank rather than pivoting to the center to escape the Trump drag.

Ayotte’s Unpopularity: Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte is in the weakest position for a first-term incumbent Governor New Hampshire has seen in 30+ years. Her favorability rating in a University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll released last week has her underwater (-4%), far from Chris Sununu’s rating at a similar time in 2018 (+36%). In a head-to-head matchup in that same poll, Ayotte led Warmington by just 5 points (44% to 39%), which is significantly worse than Sununu in 2018, when he led the Democratic nominee 48% to 32%, and even one-term governor Craig Benson in 2004, who led John Lynch 46% to 39% in July, before losing to Lynch in November.

The Executive Council: Democrats have established a unified front across all five districts with highly qualified, unopposed candidates: District 1: Rep. Luz Bay (Dover) District 2: Councilor Karen Liot Hill (Running for re-election) District 3: Lisa Kennedy Sheldon (Portsmouth) District 4: Jim O’Connell (Manchester School Committee Vice Chair) District 5: Sen. Melanie Levesque (Brookline)

GOP Executive Council Fractures: In stark contrast, Republicans failed to find consensus and are facing competitive, exhausting primary fights in 3 out of the 5 Executive Council seats (Districts 2, 3, and 4). 3. State Senate: Ceding Ground Early: The battle for the 24-member New Hampshire State Senate highlights a severe operational failure by the NHGOP in candidate recruitment, leaving them highly vulnerable to wave-like federal dynamics. Contested Seats: NH Democrats successfully recruited and filed candidates in all 24 Senate districts for the first time on these redistricted maps. The NHGOP failed entirely to find a candidate in District 10, the seat held by Sen. Donovan Fenton, essentially hand-delivering this seat to Democrats before a single general election ballot has been cast and allowing caucus leadership to focus on competitive seats needed to win the majority.

Disarray in Competitive Territory: In Senate District 11—historically one of the most volatile swing districts in the state, having flipped parties in each of the last five consecutive elections—Republicans completely abandoned recruitment. Their lone candidate is incumbent Senator Tim McGough, who was formally removed from committees by his own caucus earlier this year, leaving the GOP with a broken infrastructure in a must-win district. Two incumbent Republicans are also facing competitive primaries even after the NHGOP chair reportedly intervened to encourage one of the candidates to withdraw. While Democrats are united and focused on delivering results in the general election, Republicans are more focused on party in-fighting. 4. State House: Democratic Momentum and Republican Stagnation: In the 400-seat New Hampshire House of Representatives, majorities are won on sheer volume and localized momentum. With Trump weighing down suburban numbers, the 2026 filing numbers place Democrats firmly in the driver’s seat to flip the chamber. Record-Low GOP Field: New Hampshire Republicans seem significantly more focused on backroom maneuvering over who will be the next Speaker rather than doing the work to elect one. They filed candidates in just 325 out of 400 seats—their lowest number of fielded seats since 2008, all while Republican Leader Jason Osborne and Deputy Speaker Steve Smith were more focused on launching their campaigns for Speaker before the candidate filing period even concluded.

Primary Distractions: Rather than focusing on lowering costs for Granite Staters, almost half of the GOP House candidates are running in primaries and more focused on who is more loyal to Donald Trump.

Democratic Surge: Conversely, 393 Democrats and Democratic-aligned independents stepped forward to run, successfully filling 367 total seats. This massive structural layout gives Democrats a dramatic mathematical advantage to capture the net seats required for a clear majority in November, especially as toxic federal polling depresses moderate Republican turnout. 5. County Offices: The Ultimate Lack of GOP Enthusiasm: Nowhere is the collapse of grassroots Republican enthusiasm and the chilling effect of the federal environment more apparent than in the filings for county-level administrative offices. Historic Drop-off: The NHGOP filed candidates in just 45 county offices statewide—the lowest footprint in modern party memory. Even among those 45 candidates, 10 are trapped in competitive primary battles.

Democratic Enthusiasm: Democrats filed for 51 county offices, their highest mark since the 2020 cycle.

Stronghold Penetration: Because of the GOP's recruitment vacuum, Democrats are running completely unopposed in 23 county offices across the state. Remarkably, this includes picking up 3 uncontested seats in Belknap County, a traditionally reliable Republican stronghold. Bottom Line:

The narrative of the 2026 cycle is clear: New Hampshire Democrats are disciplined, unified, and organized across the entirety of the state's complex legislative map. Anchored by Donald Trump's historically poor standing in the state, a commanding ten-point generic ballot lead, and a massive candidate recruitment surplus, Democrats are positioned not just for standard pick-ups, but for a comprehensive down-ballot realignment this November.