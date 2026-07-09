Nitinotes Announces First Commercial EndoZip™ Cases in Germany

Commercial adoption continues to accelerate across Europe as leading physicians introduce EndoZip™ into one of the region’s largest obesity treatment markets.

CAESAREA, ISRAEL, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nitinotes Ltd., developer of the EndoZip™ automated endoluminal suturing system for Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), today announced the successful completion of the first commercial EndoZip™ cases in Germany.The procedures were performed at University Medical Centre Mannheim by Prof. Dr. Sebastian Belle, Director of the Central Interdisciplinary Endoscopy Unit, and Dr. Christine Stier, MD, PhD, Chair of Bariatric Endoscopy of the Interdisciplinary Endoscopy Unit and Vice Chair of the Interdisciplinary Endoscopy Unit, two of Germany’s leading physicians in minimally invasive obesity treatment.Germany becomes the fourth European market to introduce EndoZip™ commercially, following successful launches in Italy, Spain, and France. As one of Europe's largest obesity treatment markets, Germany represents an important opportunity to expand physician access to Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty through technologies designed to simplify procedural delivery.Prof. Dr. Belle is a gastroenterologist and is recognized for his work in interventional endoscopy and advanced endoscopic therapy. He is Head of the Interdisciplinary Endoscopy Unit and his clinical and research interests focus on minimally invasive endoscopic treatment, including endoscopic resection of early gastrointestinal cancers and bariatric endoscopy. His work aims to advance innovative, organ-preserving procedures that improve patient outcomes and quality of care.“As ESG continues to evolve, technologies that improve procedural consistency while maintaining physician control have the potential to make the procedure more reproducible across a broader range of clinical settings,” said Prof. Dr. Sebastian Belle. “Our initial experience with EndoZip™ was very positive, and we look forward to further evaluating its role in expanding minimally invasive treatment options for patients with obesity.”Dr. Christine Stier is recognized as one of Germany’s leading bariatric surgeons and a pioneer in bariatric endoscopy. She has played a key role in establishing minimally invasive endoscopic therapies as an important component of the obesity treatment continuum.“The future of bariatric endoscopy depends on making effective procedures more accessible to both physicians and patients,” said Dr. Christine Stier. “By automating key technical steps, EndoZip™ has the potential to broaden adoption of ESG beyond a limited number of specialized centers, enabling more surgeons to confidently incorporate the procedure into their clinical practice.”Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty is a minimally invasive, incision-free procedure that reduces stomach volume using an endoscopic suturing approach while preserving normal anatomy. EndoZip™ was developed to automate key suturing steps while maintaining physician control of the procedure, supporting a single-operator workflow that may improve procedural efficiency and consistency."The successful completion of our first commercial procedures in Germany marks another important step in our European commercial expansion and reflects the growing momentum behind Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty," said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Nitinotes. "We are honored to collaborate with physicians who are helping shape the future of minimally invasive obesity treatment, and we look forward to expanding EndoZip™ adoption across additional centers throughout Europe.”EndoZip™ is CE marked for use in Europe. In the United States, EndoZip™ is an investigational device and is currently being evaluated in the EASE pivotal clinical trial under an FDA-approved Investigational Device Exemption (IDE).About NitinotesNitinotes is a privately held medical device company dedicated to advancing minimally invasive obesity treatment through innovative endoluminal technologies. Its flagship product, EndoZip™, is an automated endoluminal suturing system designed for Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG).For more information, visit https://nitinotesurgical.com Media Contact:

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