Closing Ceremony for the "Meteorological Technician Training Course" Co-organised by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau and the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic UniversityBolstering Macao's Meteorological Talent Reserve

MACAU, July 8 - The closing ceremony for the "Meteorological Technician Training" course, co-organised by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) and the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), was held recently. Following 8 months of theoretical studies and practical training, 37 students successfully passed all assessments, met the certificate award requirements, and were awarded course certificates. This course complies with the standards of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), contributing to the development of Macao's meteorological talent reserve.

At the ceremony, Ms. Hau Veng San, Director of the Centre, extended her congratulations to the students. She expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from SMG and the dedicated instruction of the course instructor team. She praised the students for their rigorous learning attitude and enthusiasm for acquiring new knowledge. Noting that meteorological services are closely tied to the safety of Macao citizens' lives and properties, she encouraged the students to apply what they have learned and maximise their potential within the professional field.

Mr. Lo Man Son, Chief of the Geophysics and Monitoring Planning Department of SMG, stated in his speech that the Bureau adheres to its core mission of "Science be applied, safety be complied". In light of intensifying global climate change and increasingly frequent extreme weather events, the training course co-organised by the SMG and MPU aims to cultivate a reserve of meteorological professionals who meet international standards. He expressed his hope that the students will actively devote themselves to the meteorological profession.

A student representative expressed gratitude to MPU and SMG for providing a valuable learning platform. Through lectures by professional instructors arranged by MPU and on-site training facilitated by SMG, the students not only mastered meteorological observation methods and the use of instruments, but also gained a profound understanding of the rigour and responsibility behind weather forecasting. Moving forward, they will uphold a spirit of scientific inquiry and truth-seeking to contribute to Macao's meteorological endeavors.

The Centre for Continuing Education of MPU will continue to offer diversified, professional, and practice-oriented training courses, striving to enhance the professional skills of individuals across various sectors and support the high-quality development of Macao society. With rich and up-to-date content tailored to the needs of the local community and industries, institutions and organisations are welcome to commission professional training programmes. For inquiries or course commissions, please call 8795 0844 / 8795 0707 / 8795 0750 / 8795 0746 during office hours, or email cec@mpu.edu.mo.