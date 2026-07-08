Talent Development Committee holds its first ordinary plenary meeting of 2026

MACAU, July 8 - The Talent Development Committee’s first ordinary plenary meeting of 2026 was held on 7 July in the Multi-function Room of the Government Headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Sam Hou Fai, president of the Talent Development Committee and Chief Executive, with O Lam, vice-president of the Committee and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, introducing the agenda, and Kong Chi Meng, secretary-general of the Committee, reporting on the proceedings.

In his address, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai stated that 2026 marks the inaugural year of the national 15th Five-Year Plan. Macao is proactively aligning itself with the national plan and has made forward-looking, high-standard arrangements for the formulation of the MSAR’s Third Five-Year Plan, incorporating the integrated development of education, technology and talent into the regional plan as one of its development goals. Over the past year, the MSAR Government has sought and created favourable conditions to foster a better environment and space for Macao to attract qualified professionals, nurture them, retain them and put them to good use. These endeavours include the launch of the third round of talent recruitment programmes, the continued strengthening of collaborative talent attraction efforts with the Guangdong‒Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the enhancement of joint talent cultivation between Macao and Portuguese/Spanish-speaking countries. To steer and coordinate the conceptualisation and revision of its talent policy, the MSAR Government has established inter-departmental working groups comprising representatives from different areas, including security, legal affairs, investment promotion, science and technology, labour affairs, education, and talent management, with the aim of developing a more open, precise and efficient talent acquisition policy and building a flexible and diversified model for talent aggregation, thereby enhancing Macao’s competitiveness in attracting global talent and transforming Macao into an international hub for high-calibre talent.

Secretary O Lam noted in her speech that the national 15th Five-Year Plan explicitly proposes support for Macao to build itself into an international hub for high-calibre talent, and outlines plans to advance the development of the Macao‒Hengqin International Education (University) Town. Upholding the guiding philosophy of ‘building on education, empowering through science and technology, and sustaining with talent’, the MSAR Government is committed to cultivating high-calibre talent through high-quality education, and supporting scientific and technological innovation and industrial development with top-tier talent, with the Macao‒Hengqin International Education (University) Town as a strategic lever. In terms of talent-related efforts, the third round of talent recruitment programmes is proceeding in an orderly manner, whilst the inter-departmental working groups are providing services ranging from sourcing talent to facilitating their relocation in Macao, thereby pioneering a new model characterised by public-private-civil society partnership and shared resources. With regard to regional cooperation, the Cooperation Zone introduced several measures in April this year to support talent, including the launch of the ‘Macao‒Hengqin Talent Card’, which extends support to professionals recognised by Macao, and the provision of living allowances for Macao youth pursuing employment or entrepreneurship in the Cooperation Zone. In the future, the Talent Development Committee will continue to explore further possibilities for talent recruitment through regional collaboration.

Secretary-General Kong Chi Meng reported on the implementation progress of various tasks undertaken by the Talent Development Committee, including the overall application status of the three rounds of talent recruitment programmes, and the achievements of the Talent Promotion and Expansion Group and the Talent Service Group in identifying and attracting potential international talent and strengthening the promotion of talent policies. Since the introduction of the three rounds of talent recruitment programmes, around 2,100 valid applications have been received to date, of which over 900 candidates have been included in the Recommended Talent List, bringing in talent required for the development of Macao’s four key industries. In addition, to help more prospective applicants from around the world understand the programmes, several briefing sessions have been organised for enterprises, higher education institutions and overseas individuals. Whilst actively recruiting talent, the Government is also dedicated to nurturing local professionals. Through ongoing initiatives such as the Talent Development Certification Incentive Scheme, Macao residents are encouraged to obtain professional certifications and enhance their workplace skills. Meanwhile, with a view to supporting Macao’s transformation into an international hub for high-calibre talent, the inter-departmental working groups will advance talent policy development and corresponding legislative amendments.

Committee members engaged in discussions revolving the report and put forward appropriate recommendations. Other members of the Talent Development Committee present at the meeting included: Lin Yuan, Cheong Chok Man, Wu Zhiliang, Yau Yun Wah, Chan Un Tong, Che Weng Keong, Vong Sin Man, Lo Iek Long, Choi Peng Cheong, Teng Sio Hong, Zhou Zhongrong, Vong Chuk Kwan, Cheang Hong Kuong, Hon Chi Tin, Hu Yuanjia, Cheong Ka Man, Kong Ioi Fai, Kou Chon Fai, Kwan Fung, Lam I Leng, Lau Kam Ling, Liu Jun, Loi Man Keong, Lou Pou Hong, Mak Seng Hin, Tong Kai Chung, and U Seng Pan.