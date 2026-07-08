Students and faculty of UM Cheng Yu Tung College visit Peking University’s Yuanpei College

MACAU, July 8 - A delegation from Cheng Yu Tung College (CYTC) of the University of Macau (UM) visited Yuanpei College of Peking University (PKU) for a seven-day exchange programme. The visit aimed to deepen students’ understanding of traditional Chinese culture, strengthen cross-regional cultural exchange between universities in Macao and the Chinese mainland, and celebrate 11 years of partnership between the two colleges.

Led by Gong Yingxue, associate master of CYTC, the delegation joined students and faculty members from several other institutions, including Yuelu Academy of Hunan University, Wu Yuzhang Honors College of Sichuan University, Chien-Shiung Wu College of Southeast University, and the China Academy of Art. At the opening ceremony, Li Meng, dean of Yuanpei College, welcomed the participants and reviewed the history of mutual visits between Yuanpei College and CYTC since 2015. He encouraged students to make the most of the programme as an opportunity for learning, exchange, and personal growth. Student representatives from the participating institutions also shared their hopes for the programme and expressed their wish to build lasting friendships and promote Chinese culture through exchange.

During the programme, the CYTC delegation attended a series of cultural lectures and signature courses delivered by the university’s faculty members and invited speakers. In the lecture ‘Yuanpei Gathering: Calligraphy and Chinese Culture’, Zhu Tianshu, a researcher at the Center for Aesthetics and Aesthetic Education at PKU, and Lv Huanhu, an artist, introduced the cultural significance of Chinese calligraphy by examining masterpieces from different dynasties. In ‘The Spirit of Classical Chinese Poetry and Painting’, Liu Bo, a doctoral supervisor at the Graduate School of the Chinese National Academy of Arts, discussed the integration of poetry and painting from an aesthetic perspective, offering students a deeper appreciation of Chinese cultural traditions. In ‘The History, Evolution, and Influence of Traditional Chinese Music’, Chen Jun, professor in the School of Arts at PKU, introduced the vocal techniques and aesthetic features of Kunqu opera, allowing participants to experience the charm of traditional Chinese music. The delegation also joined Yuanpei College’s signature courses, attended a debate showcase presented by Yuanpei College students, and took part in various interactive activities such as board games, improvisational theatre, and coffee-making workshops. These activities provided opportunities for participants to exchange ideas and build friendships with students from other colleges.

The programme also included off-campus cultural and experiential activities. Participants conducted ecological surveys and sketching activities at the Olympic Forest Park, visited Yuanmingyuan Park, toured the PKU campus, and attended the ‘Easy Singing’ recital, further enriching their cultural experience.

Yuanpei College will visit CYTC in August as part of the long-standing tradition of mutual visits. Looking ahead, the two colleges will continue to deepen collaboration and expand their partnership, with the aim of strengthening ties and promoting cultural exchange among students from higher education institutions in Macao and Beijing.