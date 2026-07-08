UM students and faculty visit University of Cambridge and University of Oxford

MACAU, July 8 - Lui Che Woo College (LCWC) of the University of Macau (UM) organised a 12-day study trip to the UK, during which students and faculty members visited several leading institutions, including the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. Participating students said that the trip provided a valuable opportunity to gain first-hand experience of British higher education, culture, and history, and to broaden their global perspectives.

The trip was sponsored by the University of Macau Development Foundation. Led by College Master Desmond Lam and Associate Master Kuok Fai Chao of LCWC, the group comprised 20 students from LCWC, Chao Kuang Piu College, and Cheng Yu Tung College. At the University of Cambridge, the group learned about the university’s collegiate system and participated in a career planning workshop at Clare Hall. They also attended a briefing on postgraduate programmes and admission requirements at Cambridge Judge Business School, and visited Jesus College to learn more about its facilities and educational philosophy. In addition, the group attended a formal dinner, where UM students had the opportunity to interact with Cambridge students from the UK and other parts of the world, fostering cross-cultural exchange and dialogue.

At the University of Oxford, the group visited Oriel College and learned about the college’s global engagement strategy and academic partnership initiatives. UM students also exchanged views with Oxford students, sharing their experiences of academic study and campus life. These discussions enabled UM students to introduce their counterparts at Oxford to Macao’s rich history and cultural heritage, and to gain insights into the learning approaches adopted by students at Oxford.

During their stay in London, the group visited Imperial College London and University College London (UCL), where they explored their campuses, academic programmes, and student experience. They also visited the British Museum and the Natural History Museum, gaining a deeper understanding of the UK’s history and scientific narrative.