InfraShield to Debut Secure, Local AI Platform at Nuclear Industry's Premier Technology & Cybersecurity Conference

New on-premises AI platform delivers secure, fixed-cost AI infrastructure for nuclear and other critical infrastructure operators.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraShield , the leading operational technology (OT) cybersecurity products and advisory firm, will unveil NullCloud.ai™, a local AI compute system built for nuclear and other critical infrastructure operators, at the Nuclear Information Technology Strategic Leadership (NITSL) group's annual conference. The conference will take place from July 13 to 16, 2026, in Savannah, GA.Each year, the NITSL Conference brings together nuclear utilities, regulators, information technology (IT) and digital controls leaders, and technology providers to collaborate on the future of nuclear IT, cybersecurity, Infrastructure & Applications (I&A), and Software Quality Assurance (SQA).As the premier cybersecurity solutions provider for nuclear facilities, InfraShield will serve as a main sponsor of the conference, bringing its products and specialized approach to regulatory compliance to the industry’s marquee event."NITSL continues to be the premier gathering for nuclear technology, cybersecurity, and regulatory innovation," said InfraShield President and CEO Mark Rorabaugh. "As the industry navigates unprecedented advances in AI alongside an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape, we're helping operators embrace innovation without compromising security, compliance, operational reliability, or profitability."InfraShield's latest innovation, NullCloud.ai™, delivers secure, rack-mounted, and scalable on-premises AI infrastructure that enables organizations to deploy powerful large language models (LLMs) and other machine learning technologies entirely within their own environment. Designed specifically for critical industries, this turnkey 4U appliance allows organizations to leverage AI for engineering reviews, vulnerability analysis, document analysis, operational decision support, and compliance workflows without transmitting sensitive operational data to public cloud services.Rather than relying on external AI providers with unpredictable consumption-based pricing, NullCloud.ai™ gives organizations complete control over their AI infrastructure. By bringing AI compute in-house, customers benefit from predictable AI tokenomics, enhanced data privacy, improved export control compliance, simplified deployment, and tangible ROI in as little as nine months.The platform supports up to 512GB of system memory across flexible configurations, enabling local inference for large-scale AI models while ensuring prompts, embeddings, documents, and operational context remain secured within the organization's environment. It also accelerates AI-powered workflows in vTraq, InfraShield’s flagship OT vulnerability management tool, helping security teams automate complex vulnerability analysis, reporting, dashboards, and compliance activities without traditional software development.“With NullCloud.ai™, nuclear operators and other critical infrastructure operators are no longer beholden to the skyrocketing costs of service providers and forced to choose between innovation and security," Rorabaugh said. "We're transforming AI from an operating expense into strategic infrastructure that organizations own, control, and trust. We are thrilled to show the nuclear industry leaders how we can improve their operations and keep them secure.”Founded and led by former NRC inspectors and nuclear cybersecurity experts who authored the industry's seminal cybersecurity regulatory framework, InfraShield supports facilities that collectively produce more than 60% of U.S. nuclear power generation capacity. Organizations around the world also rely on the company’s specialized expertise and purpose-built technologies, including cost-saving Critical Digital Assets scanning and vulnerability management tools, Zero-Trust data diodes, and leap-ahead portable media and mobile device (PMMD) security architectures.InfraShield will showcase NullCloud.ai™ and the company’s integrated product ecosystem, PEEPS, vTraq, and UniPath, at Booths #21–23 throughout the NITSL Conference.ABOUT INFRASHIELDInfraShield protects the vital sectors that make society function, specializing in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure across OT and IT environments. The company is a recognized leader in nuclear cybersecurity, designing and implementing solutions, architectures, and strategies that defend high-value assets against evolving cyber threats across nuclear power, advanced reactors, energy, mining, water, and government sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.