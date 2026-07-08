Niagara County Healthy Moms Healthy Babies Coalition Celebrates Third Year of Fresh Air Fridays

The Niagara County Healthy Moms Healthy Babies Coalition is excited to announce the return of its popular Fresh Air Fridays series for a third consecutive year. This free family-focused summer initiative brings together children, parents, caregivers, and community organizations for days filled with outdoor play, hands-on activities, and valuable family resources.

Fresh Air Fridays will take place throughout Niagara County this summer, offering families opportunities to explore local parks and community spaces while connecting with organizations that support the health and well-being of young children and their caregivers.



“Our goal has always been to create welcoming spaces where families can spend quality time together with activities that promote child development, enjoy the outdoors, and learn about resources available in their community,” said Janice Jenosheck, Co-Chair of the Niagara County Healthy Moms Healthy Babies Coalition and Director of the Children with Special Needs Program for the Niagara County Department of Health.



“Fresh Air Fridays continue to grow each year because they provide a unique opportunity for families to connect, play, and access information in a fun, relaxed and engaging environment,” Jenosheck added.



Each Fresh Air Friday event will feature themed activities, interactive play opportunities, children’s games, community resources, and opportunities for families to learn about child development, nutrition, health and wellness, and other services available throughout Niagara County. This year’s Fresh Air Fridays are made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Niagara County Healthy Moms Healthy Babies Coalition, including our event organizers the P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids, Catholic Charities WIC Program, Niagara County Department of Health and Pinnacle Community Services.



“We are grateful for the continued support of our community partners and look forward to another summer of helping families discover the benefits of outdoor play, social connection, and community engagement,” said Jenosheck.



Community organizations interested in hosting an activity or sharing program information at one or more events are encouraged to join this growing initiative. To sign up, please contact Janice Jenosheck at Community organizations interested in hosting an activity or sharing program information at one or more events are encouraged to join this growing initiative. To sign up, please contact Janice Jenosheck at Janice.jenosheck@niagaracounty.gov or 716-278-1991.

2026 Event Schedule and Themes:

July 17 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Lockport Housing Authority - Children’s Movies Theme

Lockport Housing Authority - Children’s Movies Theme July 24 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Pendleton Park - Carnival Theme

Pendleton Park - Carnival Theme Aug 7 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Niagara Falls Park (location TBA) - World Breastfeeding Week

Niagara Falls Park (location TBA) - World Breastfeeding Week Aug 21 (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Falkner Park in Youngstown - End of Summer Bash

About Niagara County Healthy Moms/Healthy Babies Coalition

The Healthy Moms/Healthy Babies Coalition works collaboratively to promote the health and well-being of mothers, babies, and families throughout Niagara County through education, advocacy, and community partnerships. Any partners interested in joining the Niagara County Healthy Moms Healthy Babies Coalition can reach out to Constance Desmarais (v-Constance.Desmarais@niagaracounty.gov) or Janice Jenosheck (Janice.jenosheck@niagaracounty.gov) who serve as the current coalition co-chairpersons.