LMS Awarded Contract by Sikorsky to Modernize Fuel Quantity Gauging System on U.S. Army UH-60M BLACK HAWK® Helicopter

Award marks LMS's first direct role on the Black Hawk platform, building on a long-standing relationship with Sikorsky.

We have supported Sikorsky on a number of programs over the years, and this award reflects the trust they've placed in our technical capabilities and our commitment to the warfighter.” — Scott Fewell, President of LMS

FAIRFAX, VT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LMS, a leading provider of innovative fuel measurement and management solutions, announced today it has been awarded a contract by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, to design and supply the modernized Fuel Quantity Gauging System (FQGS) for the UH-60M Black Hawkhelicopter under the U.S. Army's ongoing fleet modernization program. The award marks LMS's first direct role on the Black Hawk platform and builds on a long history of supporting Sikorsky programs.The new fuel quantity gauging system will accurately read and project remaining fuel to soldiers and pilots. Coupled with the advancements that the Army, Sikorsky, and other suppliers are making to expand the Black Hawk’s fuel capacity and to install modular open systems avionics, the new FQGS will help expand the Black Hawk’s range, allowing it to take on expanded missions.The contract covers the full FQGS shipset, including the Signal Conditioning Unit (SCU), Low-Level SCU, fuel quantity probes, and low-level probes and sensors — supporting a potential program that will upgrade an existing fleet of U.S. Army Black Hawk aircraft, with additional foreign military sales opportunities."It is an honor to be directly involved with the Black Hawk program," said Scott Fewell, President of LMS. "We have supported Sikorsky on a number of programs over the years, and this award reflects the trust they've placed in our technical capabilities and our commitment to the warfighter. We competed for this, we earned it, and we're ready to deliver."While LMS has previously supported Black Hawk-related programs through supplier relationships, this contract represents the company's first direct connection to the platform — a milestone the team views as a natural extension of decades of work across Army rotary-wing aircraft.About LMSLMS, headquartered in Fairfax, Vermont, is a growing company with a big mission: to deliver best-in-industry fuel measurement and management solutions for aerospace and defense applications. The company designs, develops, certifies, manufactures, and supports systems and components that meet technical requirements unique to the customer’s application. Learn more at www.lms-us.com BLACK HAWK is a registered trademark of Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation.

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