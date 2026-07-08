GnA Consulting Launches The Conversion Lab, a Dedicated Full-Arch Lead Team for Dental Practices

Two Full-Arch-Trained Specialists Join GnA’s Award-Winning Team to Close the Gap Between Expensive Leads and Booked Consultations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GnA Consulting , the full-arch implant growth consultancy founded by Greg Essenmacher , today announced the official full rollout of The Conversion Lab, a dedicated lead-call service that places trained full-arch specialists inside dental implant practices and the marketing agencies that serve them. The Conversion Lab was developed and piloted with a limited group of practices to refine the system before opening today to the broader market.THE $1,000,000 PROBLEM EVERY FULL-ARCH PRACTICE HASFull-arch leads cost $200 to $600 each to generate, but the average dental front desk handles a call in one minute forty-five seconds, while a full-arch conversation requires six minutes and forty-eight seconds of financial and clinical qualification. The result: most practices close only 15 percent of full-arch consults, well short of the 25 to 30 percent needed to thrive, leaving more than $1,000,000 in annual production on the table. DSO call centers such as ClearChoice, Aspen, Nuvia and SPG staff dedicated professional phone teams around the clock, a standard most independent practices cannot match with a general front desk.“Full-arch isn’t a sales problem. It’s a systems problem," said Greg Essenmacher. "“Practices aren’t losing a million dollars a year because their marketing failed. They’re losing it because nobody was ready to answer that specific call the way a full-arch conversation demands. The Conversion Lab puts a trained specialist on every one of those calls, so agencies keep the credit for the leads they generate and practices keep the case.”THE CONVERSION LAB: BUILT TO CLOSE THE GAPEach Conversion Lab engagement includes a setter trained exclusively on full-arch cases and dedicated to a single practice, sub-five-minute response to every inbound lead seven days a week including after-hours, direct integration with the practice’s PMS and CRM, financial pre-qualification before the consult is booked, weekly call recording review, and full performance reporting on show rate, booking rate, and lead-to-consult conversion. Practices that need additional closing support can add GnA’s Closing Cocktail™, an on-site case-closing service that has generated an average of $150,000 in production over a two-day engagement.MEET THE SPECIALISTSThe Conversion Lab is staffed by two Conversion Lab Specialists, Cesar Ramos and Eduardo “Eddie” Ramirez Torres, both bilingual in English and Spanish. Ramos brings five years and more than 12,000 patient and customer conversations from roles at MoneyGram, SiriusXM, Village Medical, and VRBO. Ramirez Torres brings a decade of experience and more than 50,000 conversations across customer service, technical support, training, and patient intake roles. Both were trained specifically for the qualification, financial pre-framing, and consult-booking work a full-arch case requires, distinct from a general front desk or an answering service.BACKED BY AN A-STAR TEAM OF FULL-ARCH EXPERTSThe Conversion Lab is the newest addition to a GnA Consulting team already recognized as the leading voice in full-arch growth. Essenmacher was named Consultant of the Year by Nifty Thrifty Dentists and was selected by Dr. Arun Garg to co-author Chapter 16, “Marketing Your Full-Arch Therapy Practice,” in the Second Edition of Full-Arch Implant Rehabilitation, published by Quintessence Publishing, the first peer- reviewed textbook chapter dedicated to full-arch marketing. Over the past decade, Essenmacher has coached more than 300 dental practices through his proprietary E-A-Z™ Formula and led the U.S. launch of the Neodent brand for the Straumann Group. The Conversion Lab extends that same expertise to the phone, giving full-arch practices a trained specialist covering every stage between the first ring and the signed case.AVAILABLE NOW, BUILT FOR AGENCIES TOOThe Conversion Lab works alongside a practice’s existing marketing partner rather than replacing it, plugging directly into the PMS and CRM stack a practice or agency already has in place. A white-label option is also available for marketing agencies that want to offer full-arch lead conversion as part of their own service stack, with production-aligned pricing and no long-term lock-in.ABOUT GNA CONSULTINGGnA Consulting is a full-arch implant growth consultancy founded by Greg Essenmacher. With more than a decade of full-arch consulting experience, Essenmacher has helped more than 300 dental practices transform inconsistent case flow into scalable production. GnA Consulting works with independent and multi-location full-arch practices on lead conversion, case acceptance, and revenue growth.

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