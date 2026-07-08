HANDEL’S ICE CREAM EXPANDS IN THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY WITH NEW THIRD LOCATION

Celebrate the family-owned, women-led grand opening on Thursday, July 16.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving premium ice cream since 1945, is officially expanding its footprint in Southern California. The newest location is located at 16545 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 91436. The shop will celebrate its official Grand Opening on Thursday, July 16, with doors opening at 11:00 a.m. This celebration marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow within the region.The new scoop shop is a true family endeavor, owned and operated by professional chef Zahra Afshar, her husband Bill Wagner, and Jayron Afshar. This opening expands the family’s legacy, marking their third Handel's location in the San Fernando Valley. As a family-owned, women-led business that has built a stellar reputation for local service, they are excited to introduce this neighborhood favorite to even more of their local community."What drew me to Handel’s was its commitment to making ice cream fresh every day and never compromising quality," said Zahra Afshar, Owner of the new location. "Those values closely reflect my own culinary background from Le Cordon Bleu and the standards I believe every customer deserves. More than serving great ice cream, our goal is to create a welcoming place where families, friends, and neighbors can come together and make lasting memories."The Grand Opening day festivities will feature a Ribbon Cutting ceremony in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce at 1:30 p.m. Additionally, guests can join the fun from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to spin a prize wheel for a chance to win exciting rewards with their purchase (one spin per customer).The scoop shop will offer 48 rotating flavors, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services . The shop will open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m."Having proudly called the San Fernando Valley home for more than 40 years, it’s incredibly rewarding to continue investing in the community that has given so much to my family," added Afshar. "Being involved in our community is one of the most rewarding parts of owning a local business. From supporting local schools and Little Leagues to showing our appreciation for our first responders, we want our stores to be places where people come together, celebrate special moments, and feel connected."For more on Encino Handel’s, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/encino/ or follow @handels818 on Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

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