The Travel Society Climbs to No. 59 on Travel Weekly's 2026 Power List Through Advisor-First Model

The Travel Society Power List 2026

Boutique Virtuoso host agency reports 38% of advisors exceed $1.25M annually, fueled by relationships, leadership access, and luxury partnerships.

Rankings don't define success—our advisors do,” — Randy Yaroch

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Society has been named No. 59 on Travel Weekly's 2026 Power List. Among its 305 independent travel advisors, 38% generate more than $1.25 million annually, and 15% exceed $3.1 million in sales. Company leaders say those results—not rankings—tell the real story behind the company's continued growth.

While the annual Power List recognizes agencies by sales volume, The Travel Society believes advisor success is the metric that matters most.

"Rankings don't define success—our advisors do," said Randy Yaroch, Owner and CEO of The Travel Society. "While recognition from Travel Weekly is an honor, our greatest achievement is the success of the advisors who choose to call The Travel Society home. For 40 years, we've built this company on the belief that relationships matter, that leaders should be accessible, and that great businesses are built together—not alone. At the end of the day, our business is about people," said Yaroch. The advisors who join us aren't looking to be a number; they want trusted relationships, responsive leadership, and a community that celebrates their successes and supports them through challenges. That's the culture we've built for four decades, and it's what continues to set us apart."

That approach continues to resonate. The Travel Society's advisor membership grew by 20% over the past year, expanding the company's national and international reach while preserving the personalized culture that has defined the organization for four decades.

To help advisors scale more efficiently, The Travel Society recently modernized four core technology platforms, expanded its in-house air department, and enhanced its digital collaboration environment. The investments streamline operations, increase revenue opportunities, and give advisors more time to focus on client relationships and business growth.

"Technology should remove barriers—not replace relationships," Yaroch said. "Our competitive advantage has never been software alone. It's knowing our advisors personally, being available when they need us, cultivating supplier relationships that create opportunities, and fostering a community where advisors genuinely help one another succeed. That's what makes The Travel Society different."

As a Virtuoso member and an active member of ASTA, CLIA, IATA, IGLTA, and the Professional Association of Travel Hosts, The Travel Society continues to invest in infrastructure, education, supplier partnerships, and business resources that help advisors compete at the highest levels of luxury travel.

The company will continue expanding advisor education, AI-powered technology, luxury supplier relationships, mentorship opportunities, and operational support while strengthening its boutique culture with international reach.

Behind every sales figure, industry ranking, and business milestone is a travel advisor who took a leap of faith to build something of their own. The Travel Society's continued growth reflects those advisors—their passion, dedication, and commitment to serving clients at the highest level. As the company looks to the future, its mission remains unchanged: to provide every advisor with the support, relationships, and opportunities they need not only to grow a successful business, but to create a career, a lifestyle, and a legacy they can be proud of.

About The Travel Society

The Travel Society is a privately held, Virtuoso-affiliated host agency representing 305 independent travel advisors worldwide. Hosted advisors generate 100% of the company's travel sales, with approximately 75% of sales from leisure travel, 15% from business travel, and 10% from other specialty segments. The company also owns Planning Partners International, a full-service meetings and logistics company serving the medical, pharmaceutical, biotech, and therapeutic industries, with $6.5 million in annual sales included in the organization's overall performance. Through personalized leadership, premier supplier relationships, modern technology, and a highly collaborative community of advisors, The Travel Society empowers experienced travel advisors to build exceptional luxury travel businesses.

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