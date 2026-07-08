Fish and Game stocking jack Chinook salmon in New Meadows pond

Looking to reel in a salmon without heading to the river? Idaho Fish and Game is stocking Meadow Creek Pond with surplus jack Chinook salmon this week, giving anglers a rare opportunity to catch these tasty fish close to home.

Approximately 100 jack Chinook salmon (less than 24 inches) from the Rapid River Hatchery will be stocked into this New Meadows community pond. These fish are surplus hatchery jacks (fish that spent just one year in the ocean) that are not needed for broodstock.

Where to Fish

Fishing Regulations

Chinook salmon and steelhead placed in ponds count toward the general trout bag limit in Idaho’s Southwest Region—six fish per day, all species combined. No salmon permit is required, and anglers may keep up to six Chinook salmon per day from these stocked ponds.

So grab your rods, round up the kids, and head to your local pond for a shot at catching a Chinook! It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors and bring home fresh fish for the grill. Fish on!