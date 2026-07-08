ICYMI: Derek Thibeault: Ayotte’s Budget Leaves Working Families Paying More for Health Care In Case You Missed It, Nashua resident Derek Thibeault wrote an OpEd for Nashua Ink Link detailing how Ayotte’s new, excessive Medicaid premiums are “another blow to working families.” Thanks to Kelly Ayotte, an estimated 20,000 Granite Staters will “now be required to pay up to $270 a month.” Granite Staters are already making impossible choices between paying for health care and putting food on the table for their families. Cutting Medicaid “underpins [New Hampshire’s] entire health care system,” leading to higher rates of uninsured Granite Staters and longer wait times in the hospital. Read more: Nashua InkLink: The Soapbox: Ayotte’s budget leaves working families paying more for health care On July 1st, an estimated 20,000 Granite Staters woke up to a new reality: another bill to pay because of Kelly Ayotte’s failed leadership.

Thanks to Kelly Ayotte’s disastrous state budget, Granite Staters will now be required to pay up to $270 a month, and the cost of prescription drugs has more than doubled. And that’s on top of the more than 13,000 Granite Staters who have already lost Medicaid coverage because of Donald Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Medicaid covers over 180,000 Granite Staters — including nearly 115,000 low-income children, disabled adults and elderly residents — and underpins our entire health care system. When Medicaid is cut, more people go uninsured and turn to emergency rooms for care, leading to overcrowded ERs, longer waits, and worse outcomes for everyone.

Asking a family already living paycheck to paycheck to come up with another monthly payment just to keep their health coverage is another blow to working families. For many Granite Staters, it’s another impossible choice in a state where the cost of living continues to climb. Instead of easing those burdens, Governor Ayotte’s budget added to them.

Affordability is measured at the kitchen table, where families decide which bills get paid this month and which have to wait. On July 1, Granite Staters learned another hard truth about Governor Ayotte. Her version of affordability means forcing working families to pay more while getting less.