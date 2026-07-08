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WATCH: Sununu Avoids Questions About Owning Up To $5 Million in Stock of a Mining Company That’s Exporting a Critical Mineral to China

WATCH: Sununu Avoids Questions About Owning Up To $5 Million in Stock of a Mining Company That’s Exporting a Critical Mineral to China

On the 250th anniversary of Independence Day, U.S. Senate candidate John Sununu avoided questions about owning up to $5 million of stock in a mining company that is exporting a critical mineral to China despite national security concerns. 

Sununu would not answer if it’s “New Hampshire first to profit off of exporting minerals to China” while owning a personal stake in Anglo Asian Mining, which includes his father and brother on its board of directors. 

WATCH HERE: 

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WATCH: Sununu Avoids Questions About Owning Up To $5 Million in Stock of a Mining Company That’s Exporting a Critical Mineral to China

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