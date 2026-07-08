Developers Break Ground on LEV a New Boutique Luxury Condominium Near Aventura Mall

Credit: Growin Group Credit: Growin Group Credit: Growin Group

Aventura’s newest boutique luxury residences offer private living at an attainable price point

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growin Group and Property Pros are making a concentrated bet on Aventura. Less than a month after breaking ground on EDEN, its first boutique luxury condominium in Northeast Miami-Dade, the Miami-based developer has officially broken ground on LEV, a second boutique luxury project just blocks away. The back-to-back groundbreakings signal a deliberate, neighborhood-level strategy at a time when demand for smaller, design-focused residential buildings continues outpacing the large-scale towers dominating South Florida's skyline.

Local leaders, project partners, and invited guests gathered at the future development site at 2520 NE 191st St. to mark the beginning of the 10-story project. The development will feature just 32 luxury residences designed around wellness, privacy, flexible ownership, and modern architecture. Residences range from one- to two-bedroom layouts, including two two-story penthouses. Select units will also feature private plunge pools on their terraces. Prices for the remaining residences start at $570,000.

“LEV is a deliberate departure from what most of the market is offering right now,” said Jorge Saivay, co-founder of Growin Group. “Thirty-two residences means your neighbors know your name, and the rooftop doesn't feel like a hotel pool on a Saturday afternoon. That intimacy is what today's luxury buyer is paying for.”

“Aventura already has the infrastructure that buyers want with Brightline access, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Park, and some of the best private schools in Miami-Dade,” added Luis Ochoa, co-founder of Growin Group. “What it hasn't had enough of is residential product that matches the caliber of everything around it – boutique, thoughtfully designed, and flexible.”

The development is strategically positioned near the Brightline Aventura station, Turnberry's golf course, Gulfstream Park, and the highly regarded Scheck Hillel Community School. LEV is designed for buyers seeking a more intentional way of living, with convenient access to dining, transportation, education and lifestyle amenities.

“The response we've seen in this market confirms what we already knew,” said Brandon Talalaevsky, founder of Property Pro Partners, which is handling sales. “Buyers want attainable luxury in a location that justifies the investment. LEV checks every box and at a price point that still makes sense for investors. It’s a combination that’s hard to find in South Florida right now.”

The project will offer flexible ownership options, including monthly rentals, appealing to buyers seeking both lifestyle flexibility and long-term investment potential. The structure is also designed to attract second-home buyers and investors looking for luxury residences in one of South Florida's fastest-growing residential markets.

Residences at LEV will feature expansive terraces, floor-to-ceiling impact glass, spa-inspired amenities, rooftop lounge areas and wellness-focused spaces designed to create a more private and connected luxury residential experience.

LEV reflects a growing trend across South Florida toward smaller, design-driven condominium developments in highly desirable residential neighborhoods. As luxury buyers continue migrating to Miami-Dade County, developers are placing greater focus on boutique residential projects that prioritize wellness, privacy, flexible ownership and proximity to major lifestyle destinations.

Project Highlights

• Boutique 10-story residential building

• 32 luxury residences

• Rooftop pool and lounge

• Spa and wellness amenities

• Expansive terraces and floor-to-ceiling glass

• Wellness-focused lifestyle programming

• Flexible ownership structure with monthly rental allowances

• Minutes from Aventura Mall and Brightline station



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About Growin Group

Growin Group is a U.S.-based real estate development and investment firm focused on creating high-performing residential and commercial projects across South Florida and other strategic markets. The company specializes in boutique luxury condominium developments, lifestyle-driven communities and investment opportunities designed to deliver long-term value through thoughtful design, strategic locations and modern living experiences. With a focus on quality, innovation and market-driven development, Growin Group manages projects from concept through execution while creating residential communities tailored to today’s evolving buyer preferences. For more information visit: https://www.growin-group.com/

About Property Pro Partners

Property Pro Partners is a Miami-based luxury real estate brokerage specializing in new development sales, luxury condominiums and high-end residential properties across South Florida and beyond. Founded by Brandon Talalaevsky, the firm combines market expertise, innovative marketing strategies and a global network of buyers to help connect clients with premier real estate opportunities in some of the region’s most desirable markets. With a focus on personalized service, modern technology and luxury lifestyle-driven properties, Property Pro Partners represents buyers, investors and developers seeking exceptional residential and investment opportunities. For more information visit: https://propertypropartners.com/

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