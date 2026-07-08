Shining a Spotlight on Staff – I am Cal OES Video Series – Corinne Barbee

Over the past several years, the state has experienced an unprecedented number of emergencies and disasters. As these climate-driven natural disasters become more severe in California, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) staff has met each new challenge head-on.

The nearly 2,000 staff at Cal OES have responded to increasingly complex disasters in fresh and innovative ways, strengthening the foundation of emergency management to prepare for, respond to and recover from all types of emergencies and disasters.

This week, Cal OES welcomes you to learn more about Corinne Barbee, Analyst II, with the Law Enforcement Branch at Cal OES. The work she does helps Cal OES enable agencies to acquire equipment ranging from everyday operational supplies to specialized public safety assets, maximizing limited budgets while improving operational readiness, officer safety, and emergency response capabilities.

“I am proud because I have helped all of these agencies get the trainings that they need in search and rescue. Now I am on the other end of helping them get property and equipment that helps them and helps stretch their local budgets when they are in need of equipment.” Corinne said.

Corinne has been with Cal OES since 2022. Prior to working in the Law Enforcement Branch, she assisted in the Search and Rescue Program that provides trainings to Sheriff’s Offices and Search and Rescue volunteers throughout the state. These courses include direction and control, search methods and ID in a burned environment, winter search and rescue and law enforcement mutual aid.

Corinne says it is a privilege to work with her coworkers in the Law Enforcement Branch and LESO program, and to see all the hard work they do every day to assist law enforcement agencies to be better prepared to protect and serve their communities in the state of California.