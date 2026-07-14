US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma to Call About Better Compensation Results and Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers-Get Compensated

"Most navy veterans who had asbestos exposure before 1983 and then develop lung cancer never get compensated because they didn't know the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a navy ship, submarine, or shipyard veteran who has developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in the USA or their family members to call them at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers-rather than a marketing law firm's call center.

The group is an advocate for Navy Veterans who have developed these cancers, and they want people like this to receive the best compensation results. The group wants to emphasize these compensation claims do not involve suing the navy. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are advocates for navy veterans who have developed lung cancer because of asbestos exposure and mesothelioma nationwide and we want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. Most navy veterans who have developed these types of cancers were typically exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard before 1983. The navy sailors would have been exposed to asbestos working in the engine room-propulsion center, working as a member of a maintenance crew, in a repair shop on the ship or submarine, or assisting shipyard workers at a shipyard as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"What sets us apart from other groups on the internet that are trying to get the attention of navy veterans who now have asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma is we are advocates. As advocates we want to make certain a navy veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best compensation results. At no charge to a navy veteran with one of these cancers or their family members can call us at 866-714-6466 for suggestions about what lawyer to call. No other group in the nation offers a service like ours.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important Note: "Most navy veterans who had asbestos exposure before 1983 and then develop lung cancer never get compensated because they didn't know the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work to qualify for compensation.

* The mesothelioma or lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

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