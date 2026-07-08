SF Salmon River Chinook salmon fishery to open seven days per week
Beginning July 8, the Chinook salmon fishing season on the South Fork Salmon River will increase from four days per week to seven days per week. With water levels dropping and water temperatures increasing, this change is being implemented to increase the likelihood of reaching the harvest share.
For more information on all Chinook salmon seasons, please visit the Chinook fishing webpage.
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