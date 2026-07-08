Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Volunteer Victim Advocates for September Training

Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to serve as Victim Advocates in both its On‑Scene and Outreach programs. No prior experience is required; training is provided. Ideal volunteers are at least 21 years old and demonstrate calmness, compassion, emotional maturity, and a nonjudgmental approach. The deadline to apply for both volunteer opportunities is Aug. 14, 2026.

Victim Advocates assist individuals affected by crime, accidents, trauma, and other critical incidents. The role offers volunteers the opportunity to provide meaningful support and information to people whose lives have been impacted by traumatic events.

On‑Scene Advocates

On‑Scene Advocates are on call for designated periods each month. When activated, they respond in person to the scene of an incident or to another designated location, such as a hospital or law enforcement facility. Advocates remain with victims during the immediate crisis. Volunteers are needed for all shifts:

Day shift : Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.

: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–6 p.m. Night shift : Monday–Friday, 6 p.m.–6 a.m.

: Monday–Friday, 6 p.m.–6 a.m. Weekend shift: Saturday 6 a.m. to Sunday 6 a.m. or Sunday 6 a.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Outreach Advocates

Outreach Advocates contact assigned victims by phone, mail, or email to offer information, advocacy, and referrals related to their case. Advocates coordinate with law enforcement and the criminal justice system to gather information for victims. Volunteers may respond according to their schedules but are asked to make contact within 48 hours of receiving an assignment.

Training Requirements

Accepted volunteers must complete 40 hours of training held Tuesday evenings, Thursday evenings, and Saturdays from Sept. 8–26. Training topics include crisis intervention, grief response, victims’ legal rights, legal procedures, law enforcement operations, and community resources.

For More Information

For more details about the program and volunteer descriptions, visit boco.org/SheriffVictimAssistance. To receive an application, email sheriffvictimassistance@bouldercounty.gov or call 303‑441‑3656.