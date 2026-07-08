Mayor Brett Smiley Announces Progress on ATV Enforcement and Roger Williams Park Public Safety Initiative

Targeted enforcement, illegal ATV seizures, and overnight road closure pilot reflect coordinated effort to improve safety and quality of life.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley and Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez today announced the results of a targeted public safety initiative in and around Roger Williams Park, highlighting increased enforcement efforts, the seizure of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes, and the launch of a pilot program designed to improve safety within one of the city’s most treasured public spaces.

The initiative, led by the Providence Police Department’s Neighborhood Response Team (NRT), was launched in mid-May in response to community concerns about illegal ATV activity, reckless driving, loud parties, and large gatherings in and around the park.

Mayor Smiley said the City’s response reflects a commitment to listening to residents and protecting public spaces.

“Over the past several months, neighbors have shared legitimate concerns about reckless behavior that was affecting both their safety and their quality-of-life, preventing people from fully enjoying one of Providence’s greatest parks,” said Mayor Smiley.

“These enforcement efforts are part of a coordinated strategy to restore safety, improve quality-of-life, and ensure the park remains welcoming for everyone. When I took office four years ago, I made a promise to our neighbors that we would address surge of illegal ATVs in our neighborhoods. While there is still more work to be done, I’m incredibly proud at the progress we have made and look forward to our continued work with the community to address the safety and quality-of-life concerns of our neighbors.”

Since the initiative began, the Neighborhood Response Team has issued 160 Universal Summonses, 64 Loud Music Citations, and 127 parking violations, towed 14 vehicles, and made 11 arrests. Officers have also dispersed multiple illegal gatherings involving more than 100 vehicles at Roger Williams Park and other locations across the city.

Since Mayor Smiley took office in January of 2023, Providence Police have seized more than 300 illegal ATVs and dirt bikes. In 2026 alone, officers have seized 31 illegal vehicles, including 14 since May 15 as enforcement efforts around Roger Williams Park intensified.

The enforcement effort combines directed patrols, bicycle and foot patrols, targeted traffic enforcement, and rapid response to illegal gatherings that are increasingly organized through social media.

“Public safety is about preventing dangerous situations before someone gets hurt,” said Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez. “Our officers are taking a proactive approach to illegal ATV activity, reckless driving, and disruptive gatherings that put residents and visitors at risk. Every illegal ATV we remove from our streets, every illegal gathering we disrupt, and every patrol we conduct helps protect the families, runners, cyclists, and neighbors who deserve to enjoy Roger Williams Park safely. This work will continue.”

In addition to enhanced enforcement, the City is launching a pilot program to temporarily close select roads within Roger Williams Park overnight. The pilot is intended to reduce unauthorized vehicle access while preserving emergency access and maintaining the park’s accessibility for visitors. City officials will evaluate the effectiveness of the temporary closures after Labor Day before considering any long-term changes.

City officials emphasized that the overnight road closures are temporary and will be evaluated throughout the summer. Providence Police and the Parks Department will monitor traffic patterns, emergency access, maintenance needs, and community feedback before making recommendations on any future improvements. Any permanent changes would require review through the appropriate public approval process, including the Historic District Commission.

The City will continue hosting regular community open houses to provide updates and gather feedback from residents and park users as the pilot program moves forward.