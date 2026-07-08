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Black Men Speak: Conversations on Suicide, Mental Health & Healing

  • By Tonya Haizlip
  • Posted Wednesday, July 8, 2026

We invite you to join us for the 2026 Black Men Speak event as we come together to address suicide prevention and mental health.

Black Men Speak: Conversations on Suicide, Mental Health & Healing
August 7, 2026
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location:
Forsyth Tech Mazie Woodruff Center
4905 Lansing Drive
Winston-Salem, NC 27105

This year's event will feature two powerful panel discussions; One adult panel and one youth panel, focused on suicide prevention, mental health awareness and community support for black men and boys.

Participant registration is recommended but not required.

We look forward to coming together once again to engage in meaningful conversations that support healing, hope, and wellness in our community.

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Black Men Speak: Conversations on Suicide, Mental Health & Healing

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