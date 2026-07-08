TinySuperheroes Launches July Adventure Mission with sponsors Mehtab Wasi, Chase Nelson, and Slick City Action Park GA

we believe some of the most powerful growth happens when children step outside their comfort zones and discover just how capable they truly are” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes is excited to announce the launch of its July Adventure Mission, a free social-emotional learning activitydesigned to help children build self-confidence, strengthen responsible decision-making skills, and celebrate the courage it takes to embrace new experiences.Made possible through the generous sponsorship of Mehtab Wasi, Chase Nelson,and Slick City Action Park GA, the Adventure Mission invites children to createtheir very own Adventure Passport, a personalized keepsake that capturesbrave moments, creative discoveries, and exciting new experiences throughoutthe month.Adventure is more than exploring new places. It’s about discovering what you'recapable of. Each time a child tries something new, asks a question, meetssomeone new, or takes on a challenge, they strengthen their confidence and learnthat courage grows through action."At TinySuperheroes, we believe some of the most powerful growth happenswhen children step outside their comfort zones and discover just how capablethey truly are," said Erika Sinner, CEO and Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes."The Adventure Mission encourages kids to celebrate every brave step they take, no matter how big or small, and reminds them thatadventure often begins with simply saying 'yes' to something new."Slick City Action Park, GA is a family entertainment center featuring indoorwaterless slides and attractions designed for guests of all ages to play, explore,and create unforgettable memories together.“This July, we’re proud to partner with TinySuperheroes to support children inhospitals who are fighting battles most of us can’t even imagine,” said MehtabWasi, Co-Owner of Slick City Action Park GA. “Together with Co-Owner ChaseNelson, we are honored to support children and families through this meaningfulpartnership.”As part of the mission, children will create an Adventure Passport by foldingpaper into a small booklet, decorating it with their superhero identity, andrecording courageous, curious, and creative experiences throughout the month.Each new adventure can be documented with drawings, stickers, notes, or storiesthat help children reflect on what they learned and how they grew.The July Adventure Mission supports the development of responsible decision-making and self-confidence by helping children recognize that growth oftenhappens when they are willing to explore, learn, and try something unfamiliar.Through reflection and celebration, participants gain a deeper understanding oftheir own strengths and abilities.The Adventure Mission is part of TinySuperheroes' free Monthly Missionsprogram, which provides children and families with engaging social-emotionallearning activities that can be completed at home, in hospitals, classrooms, orcommunities. Each mission is designed to help children develop important lifeskills while celebrating the courage, strength, and hope they demonstrate everyday.Families can participate in the July Adventure Mission by completing theirAdventure Passport throughout the month and sharing their experiences with theTinySuperheroes community.To learn more about TinySuperheroes and its Monthly Missions program, visitTinySuperheroes.com.About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes is a nonprofit organization that empowers children and familiesfacing medical challenges by creating a superhero identity and providing toolsfor emotional resilience. Through superhero capes, patches, and monthlymissions, TinySuperheroes helps children discover their strength, courage, andunique superpowers while building confidence and connection during difficultjourneys. By transforming challenges into opportunities for growth,TinySuperheroes reminds children that their diagnosis does not define them—their courage does. For more information, visit www.tinysuperheroes.com About Mehtab Wasi, Chase Nelson & Slick City Action Park, GAMehtab Wasi and Chase Nelson are the owners of Slick City Action Park, Georgia’spremier indoor action park. Slick City Action Park, GA is a family entertainmentcenter featuring indoor waterless slides and attractions designed to inspireconfidence, connection, and adventure through active play. Through communitypartnerships such as Tiny Superheroes, Slick City is committed to supportingchildren and families while celebrating the everyday heroes in our communities.

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