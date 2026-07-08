TinySuperheroes Launches July Adventure Mission with sponsors Mehtab Wasi, Chase Nelson, and Slick City Action Park GA
we believe some of the most powerful growth happens when children step outside their comfort zones and discover just how capable they truly are”SAINT LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TinySuperheroes is excited to announce the launch of its July Adventure Mission, a free social-emotional learning activity
— Erika Sinner
designed to help children build self-confidence, strengthen responsible decision-
making skills, and celebrate the courage it takes to embrace new experiences.
Made possible through the generous sponsorship of Mehtab Wasi, Chase Nelson,
and Slick City Action Park GA, the Adventure Mission invites children to create
their very own Adventure Passport, a personalized keepsake that captures
brave moments, creative discoveries, and exciting new experiences throughout
the month.
Adventure is more than exploring new places. It’s about discovering what you're
capable of. Each time a child tries something new, asks a question, meets
someone new, or takes on a challenge, they strengthen their confidence and learn
that courage grows through action.
"At TinySuperheroes, we believe some of the most powerful growth happens
when children step outside their comfort zones and discover just how capable
they truly are," said Erika Sinner, CEO and Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes.
"The Adventure Mission encourages kids to celebrate every brave step they take, no matter how big or small, and reminds them that
adventure often begins with simply saying 'yes' to something new."
Slick City Action Park, GA is a family entertainment center featuring indoor
waterless slides and attractions designed for guests of all ages to play, explore,
and create unforgettable memories together.
“This July, we’re proud to partner with TinySuperheroes to support children in
hospitals who are fighting battles most of us can’t even imagine,” said Mehtab
Wasi, Co-Owner of Slick City Action Park GA. “Together with Co-Owner Chase
Nelson, we are honored to support children and families through this meaningful
partnership.”
As part of the mission, children will create an Adventure Passport by folding
paper into a small booklet, decorating it with their superhero identity, and
recording courageous, curious, and creative experiences throughout the month.
Each new adventure can be documented with drawings, stickers, notes, or stories
that help children reflect on what they learned and how they grew.
The July Adventure Mission supports the development of responsible decision-
making and self-confidence by helping children recognize that growth often
happens when they are willing to explore, learn, and try something unfamiliar.
Through reflection and celebration, participants gain a deeper understanding of
their own strengths and abilities.
The Adventure Mission is part of TinySuperheroes' free Monthly Missions
program, which provides children and families with engaging social-emotional
learning activities that can be completed at home, in hospitals, classrooms, or
communities. Each mission is designed to help children develop important life
skills while celebrating the courage, strength, and hope they demonstrate every
day.
Families can participate in the July Adventure Mission by completing their
Adventure Passport throughout the month and sharing their experiences with the
TinySuperheroes community.
To learn more about TinySuperheroes and its Monthly Missions program, visit
TinySuperheroes.com.
About TinySuperheroes
TinySuperheroes is a nonprofit organization that empowers children and families
facing medical challenges by creating a superhero identity and providing tools
for emotional resilience. Through superhero capes, patches, and monthly
missions, TinySuperheroes helps children discover their strength, courage, and
unique superpowers while building confidence and connection during difficult
journeys. By transforming challenges into opportunities for growth,
TinySuperheroes reminds children that their diagnosis does not define them—
their courage does. For more information, visit www.tinysuperheroes.com.
About Mehtab Wasi, Chase Nelson & Slick City Action Park, GA
Mehtab Wasi and Chase Nelson are the owners of Slick City Action Park, Georgia’s
premier indoor action park. Slick City Action Park, GA is a family entertainment
center featuring indoor waterless slides and attractions designed to inspire
confidence, connection, and adventure through active play. Through community
partnerships such as Tiny Superheroes, Slick City is committed to supporting
children and families while celebrating the everyday heroes in our communities.
Brielle Cotterman
Influential Leader Agency
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