Retina Labs Expands New York Capital Region Field Operations with Branded Mobile Fleet

New Retina Labs-branded vehicle supports Capital Region expansion while helping health plan members recognize field techs upon arrival for in-home visits.

Our continued investment in local field operations reflects our broader mission to make preventive healthcare more accessible for health plans and their members we collectively serve.” — Richard Pridham, President & CEO of Retina Labs

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retina Labs, a leading provider of in-home preventive screening programs for health plans nationwide, today announced the continued expansion of its New York field operations with the deployment of a newly branded vehicle supporting in-home preventive care throughout New York State’s Capital Region.The new vehicle joins Retina Labs' growing nationwide fleet of branded field vehicles operating across multiple markets. Driven by local Retinal Imaging Technologists, the vehicles help members easily identify Retina Labs team members arriving for scheduled in-home preventive care visits while reinforcing the company's commitment to accessible, member-centered care.Retina Labs partners with Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans to overcome common barriers to preventive care, including transportation, mobility, and appointment scheduling challenges.Preventive care services delivered by the Retina Labs field team during in-home visits with members include:• Diabetic Eye Exams• Bone Density Scans• Blood Pressure Monitoring• HbA1c Testing• Colorectal Cancer (FIT) Testing• Kidney Health Evaluation (eGFR & uACR) TestingRetina Labs manages these programs end-to-end, including member outreach, scheduling, in-home service delivery, clinical interpretation, laboratory testing, reporting, and follow-up care coordination through a fully at-risk, pay-for-performance gap closure model.The growing fleet also enhances the member experience by making Retina Labs clinicians more recognizable upon arrival for scheduled in-home visits. Professionally branded vehicles help build trust and confidence while reinforcing Retina Labs' commitment to delivering high-quality preventive care directly to members' homes.“Every market we enter creates new opportunities to expand access to preventive care, identify health concerns earlier, and help health plans achieve measurable quality improvement while supporting continuity of care,” added Richard Pridham, President & CEO of Retina Labs.The expansion of Retina Labs' Capital Region operations represents another milestone in the company's continued nationwide growth, strengthening its ability to help health plans deliver convenient, member-centric preventive care through localized field teams and innovative in-home screening programs.About Retina Labs:Retina Labs partners with health plans nationwide to deliver in-home preventive screening services and at-home lab test solutions that improve access to care, increase preventive screening completion rates, and support HEDIS quality improvement initiatives. Leveraging localized field teams, comprehensive member outreach and engagement, clinical workflow coordination, and real-time reporting, Retina Labs helps health plans meet the growing demand for member-centric, home-based preventive care delivery solutions. For more information about Retina Labs, please visit https://www.retina-labs.com/

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