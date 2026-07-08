12TWINTY1 Jessie & D'Lila Combs Jessie & D'Lila Combs

The twin founders transform a lifelong passion for fashion into an elevated streetwear label designed to empower everyone.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessie & D'Lila Combs Launch 12TWINTY1 with Debut Collection "777," Introducing a Unisex Fashion Brand Rooted in Identity, Confidence, and IndividualityThe twin founders transform a lifelong passion for fashion into an elevated streetwear label designed to empower everyone.Created with the belief that confidence begins with what you wear, 12TWINTY1 is an elevated unisex fashion label built around timeless essentials, inclusive sizing, and effortless style. Guided by the brand's mantra, "Made for the mirror. Ready for the world," every piece is designed to help people feel comfortable, confident, and authentically themselves.Founders Jessie and D’Lila have loved fashion since early childhood, styling matching outfits from age three and dreaming of launching their own line. As mirror-image twins born on December 21, (12/21), they built 12TWINTY1 to celebrate their identity and shared creative vision. Their mission is inclusive: to design flattering, comfortable pieces for all ages, genders, and sizes. That dream has now become 12TWINTY1. A name inspired by their birthday and the lifelong bond that has shaped both their personal and creative journeys."12TWINTY1 was created with purpose, built from who we are, not just what we wear.The name reflects our birthday, December 21st, but it means so much more: 1 is bold, fearless, and marks the beginning of something powerful. 2 speaks to love, connection, and harmony, the essence of our twin hood.We’ve spent so much time pouring our hearts into creating a brand that speaks to everyone. It’s more than fashion, it’s about identity, confidence, and being seen.”— Jessie & D'Lila CombsThe brand's debut collection, 777, carries deep personal significance for its founders.Jessie and D’Lila were born just seven minutes apart, and throughout their lives, the number 7 has remained a meaningful symbol. It was also the favorite number of both their mother, Kim Porter, and their father, Sean Combs, making it a lasting reminder of family, purpose, and faith.Traditionally associated with divine completeness, spiritual alignment, and new beginnings, 777 perfectly represents the launch of the twins' first creative venture together. The collection embodies those same values—connection, confidence, authenticity, and the belief that clothing should empower people to show up as their best selves.The inaugural collection features elevated everyday staples including oversized tees, tanks, hoodies, sweatpants, and matching tracksuits in a refined palette of black, white, and signature blue.Designed with premium materials and offered in inclusive sizing ranging from XXS–XXL, every silhouette balances comfort with contemporary streetwear styling, making each piece equally suited for everyday wear or elevated casual dressing.The collection includes:● Unisex boxy T-shirts● Men's and women's tanks● Zip-up hoodies● Cropped women's hoodies● Unisex and women's sweatpants● Matching tracksuit separatesRetail pricing ranges from $34–$119.View the complete collection and line sheet HERE12TWINTY1 represents more than clothing—it celebrates individuality, self-expression, and the confidence that comes from embracing who you are.With its debut collection, Jessie and D'Lila Combs introduce a fashion label built on personal storytelling while creating elevated essentials designed to become everyday wardrobe favorites for anyone, anywhere.As the brand begins its next chapter, 12TWINTY1 invites its community to wear each piece with confidence, authenticity, and the belief that style should always reflect the person in the mirror.12TWINTY1 is a contemporary unisex fashion label founded by twin designers Jessie and D'Lila Combs. Inspired by identity, family, and self-expression, the brand creates elevated everyday essentials designed for all ages, genders, and sizes. With a focus on premium quality, inclusive sizing, and timeless design, 12TWINTY1 empowers individuals to feel confident in what they wear—every day.

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