Silverado Announces Leadership Transition as Wayne Sanner Assumes Role of Chief Executive Officer and President

Wayne Sanner, CEO and President

Silverado enters a new chapter as Wayne Sanner assumes leadership, building on founder Loren Shook's legacy of innovation and compassionate care.

I am honored to build upon the remarkable foundation Loren established and to lead this exceptional organization into its next era of growth, innovation, and impact.” — Wayne Sanner

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Silverado proudly announces the next chapter in its leadership journey following the successful transition of executive responsibilities that took place on July 1, 2026.Effective July 1, 2026, Wayne Sanner assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and President of Silverado. At the same time, founder Loren Shook transitioned to the role of Chairman of the Board, Executive Chairman, and Founder, where he will continue full time to support the culture and development of Silverado while providing strategic guidance and helping shape Silverado's future.For nearly three decades, Loren's vision, compassion, and unwavering commitment transformed Silverado into an organization recognized for redefining excellence in memory care, hospice, and supportive care services. His belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity, purpose, and love became the foundation of Silverado's culture and has touched the lives of countless residents, patients, families, associates, and partners. His legacy is measured not only by the organization's growth, but by the profound impact Silverado has made on the people and communities it serves and beyond."Silverado exists today because of Loren's extraordinary vision and unwavering commitment to serving individuals living with cognitive impairment and those facing serious illness at end of life with dignity, purpose, and love," said Wayne Sanner, Chief Executive Officer and President of Silverado. "I am honored to build upon the remarkable foundation he established and to lead this exceptional organization into its next era of growth, innovation, and impact.""We extend our deepest gratitude to Loren for his extraordinary leadership, pioneering spirit, and enduring commitment to Silverado's mission. We are fortunate that his wisdom, experience, and passion will continue to guide the organization in his role as Executive Chairman."Wayne brings to the position a deep understanding of Silverado's mission, a proven record of operational excellence, leading large skilled nursing companies and a steadfast commitment to the organization's people and purpose. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a collaborative leadership style, a focus on innovation, and a dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for residents, patients, families, associates, and referral partners."As I transition into the role of Executive Chairman, I do so with tremendous confidence in Wayne's leadership and in Silverado's future," said Loren Shook, Founder and Executive Chairman of Silverado. "Wayne shares our values, our purpose, and our unwavering commitment to those we serve. He comes with a proven track record over 25 years of leading and growing large complex healthcare companies in the post-acute sector. I look forward to supporting him and the leadership team as Silverado continues to redefine what is possible in memory care, hospice, and supportive care."As Chief Executive Officer and President, Wayne will build upon the remarkable foundation Loren established while leading Silverado into its next era of growth and innovation. Together with Silverado's exceptional associates, he is committed to strengthening the organization's culture, expanding its impact, and continuing to set the standard for person- and relationship-centered care.Leadership transitions create opportunities to celebrate the past while embracing the future. This transition reflects both continuity and momentum—honoring the extraordinary legacy Loren has created while positioning Silverado to continue fulfilling its mission for generations to come.Silverado invites associates, families, partners, and friends to join in celebrating Loren's remarkable impact and in welcoming Wayne Sanner as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer and President. The future is bright, and together Silverado will continue changing lives with purpose, compassion, and excellence.About SilveradoSilverado is a nationally recognized provider of memory care, hospice, and supportive care services dedicated to enriching the lives of those it serves through purpose, dignity, and person-centered care. Since its founding in 1996, Silverado has been committed to delivering innovative clinical programs and exceptional outcomes while honoring the individuality of every resident, patient, and family it serves.

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