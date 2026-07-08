Attorney Al Hedayati Shapes Young Minds From East Rockaway High School

New York attorney Al Hedayati presented on his own legal career path and the many opportunities in the legal field before an audience of students at East Rockaway High School.

Attorney Al Hedayati Visited East Rockaway High School To Inspire Students, Sharing Insights Into the Legal Profession and the Power of Civic Leadership

Introducing students to the legal profession helps them see that law is not only a career path, but also a powerful tool for helping others and creating positive change. ” — Al Hedayati, Esq.

EAST ROCKAWAY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Al Hedayati, Esq., recently visited East Rockaway High School to speak with students about the legal profession, offering an engaging and insightful introduction to the world of law.

During the presentation, Mr. Hedayati shared his professional journey, discussed the fundamentals of the legal system, and explained the many paths available within the legal field. Students had the opportunity to learn about courtroom procedure, advocacy, negotiation, and the importance of critical thinking, communication, and ethics in the practice of law.

The session was designed to inspire students to consider careers in law and public service while providing a practical understanding of how attorneys help individuals, families, and businesses navigate important life matters.

“It is always rewarding to speak with young people who are beginning to think about their future,” said Al Hedayati, Esq. “Introducing students to the legal profession helps them see that law is not only a career path, but also a powerful tool for helping others and creating positive change.”

Students and faculty welcomed the opportunity to hear directly from a practicing attorney and gain real-world insight into a profession that plays a vital role in society.

Mr. Hedayati’s visit reflects his continued commitment to community engagement, mentorship, and education, encouraging the next generation to pursue excellence and leadership in whatever path they choose.

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Read the original press release on Hedayati Law Group, P.C.’s website: https://hedayatilaw.com/press-releases/attorney-al-hedayati-shapes-young-minds-from-east-rockaway-high-school/



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