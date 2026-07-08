AGM Unveils Full Aqueous Long-Duration Battery Lineup at Chengdu Smart Energy Conference

HENAN, CHINA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 China Smart Energy Conference kicked off at the Chengdu Century City New International Convention & Exhibition Center. AGM Advanced Materials Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as AGM), showcased its full lineup of self-developed metal-based aqueous long-duration energy storage batteries at the event. Centering on nickel-zinc, zinc-air and iron-air battery technologies, the company’s exhibits effectively address global energy storage industry pain points including potential safety hazards, high long-duration storage costs and large-scale deployment barriers.

A recognized global clean energy innovator, AGM has gained international industry recognition through overseas tech exhibitions. Focusing on core energy storage innovation this time, the enterprise brings cutting-edge domestic storage solutions to empower the construction of new power systems and low-carbon energy transition.

Core Strengths: Five Key Features Address Industry Pain Points

AGM’s proprietary aqueous battery series boasts five core competitive advantages. Adopting aqueous electrolytes, the products eliminate thermal runaway and fire risks with intrinsic safety. They support 100+ hours of continuous energy storage to meet the demands of large-scale wind and solar integration, and deliver stable 5–10C high-rate discharge for diverse application scenarios. The standardized modular design enables flexible capacity expansion for residential, commercial and utility-scale projects. Meanwhile, recyclable zinc and iron raw materials with abundant global reserves greatly reduce full-lifecycle operational costs compared with traditional lithium batteries.

Full-Scenario Product Matrix for Diverse Storage Needs

Full-scenario product portfolio covers diverse energy storage needs. The full range of aqueous energy storage modules is on display at the expo, forming a complementary full-scenario storage matrix. Among them, zinc-nickel batteries target high-power applications such as grid frequency regulation, data center backup power, and microgrid voltage stabilization; rechargeable zinc-air batteries focus on lightweight distributed storage and power batteries; modular zinc-air flow batteries deliver cycle life exceeding 10,000 times; primary zinc-air batteries suit long-shelf-life standby power with minute-level mechanical fast charging; iron-air batteries, leveraging cost advantages, fit large-scale, long-duration storage scenarios. During the show, AGM technical experts will host dedicated sessions to offer in-depth analysis on the commercialization pathway for high-safety metal-based aqueous batteries.

Positive On-Site Response with Broad Commercial Prospects

The exhibition opening day attracted numerous grid operators, EPC contractors, renewable energy investors and academic research teams for in-depth cooperation discussions. Industry analysts pointed out that the booming integration of new energy has spawned huge demand for long-duration energy storage. AGM’s aqueous battery solutions balance safety, cost efficiency and full-scenario adaptability, breaking core industry bottlenecks and enjoying broad commercialization prospects.

Global Industrial Layout Empowering Low-Carbon Transition

Moving forward, AGM will continue to innovate core energy storage technologies, accelerate mass production and large-scale deployment of aqueous battery products, and contribute to global carbon neutrality and sustainable energy development.

Media Contact

Victoria Lu｜Email: victorialu@agmaterial.com

Booth: E26, Hall 3｜Exhibition Dates: July 9–11, 2026

Boilerplate

AGM Advanced Materials Group Co., Ltd. is a global clean energy technology innovator, focusing on the R&D, industrialization and global promotion of long-duration energy storage batteries and new-generation photovoltaic technologies, providing safe, efficient and cost-competitive green energy solutions for global low-carbon development.



Website：www.agmaterial.com

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