Avision Windows and Doors Highlights Demand for Open-Concept Remodeling and Indoor-Outdoor Living in the Treasure Valley

Meridian-area company expands focus on multi-panel door systems, structural wall openings, and full-service remodeling as homeowners reimagine existing homes

ID, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avision Windows and Doors is expanding its focus on open-concept remodeling and indoor-outdoor living projects as more Treasure Valley homeowners invest in transforming existing homes to better support modern lifestyles.

Serving Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, Star, Garden City, and surrounding communities, the company specializes in custom windows, multi-panel door systems, structural wall openings, entry doors, patio doors, and interior and exterior remodeling projects designed to create brighter, more connected living spaces.

According to Chris Schroyer, one of the company’s primary goals is helping homeowners open up their homes both visually and functionally by creating stronger connections between indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Every home deserves a second chance,” said Schroyer. “Whether it’s opening up your space with stunning multislide doors, transforming your kitchen, or upgrading windows and siding, we’re here to bring your vision to life.”

The announcement reflects broader remodeling trends across western Idaho, where homeowners are increasingly prioritizing open layouts, natural light, and outdoor accessibility rather than moving into new homes. Demand for oversized patio doors, movable glass wall systems, and structural wall modifications has continued to grow as homeowners look for ways to modernize older layouts and improve everyday livability.

Avision Windows and Doors says projects involving multi-panel doors and new wall openings often require careful structural planning, engineering coordination, and experienced installation. By managing projects in-house whenever possible, the company aims to simplify communication and reduce the need for homeowners to coordinate multiple contractors during large remodels.

Highlighted services include:

Multi-panel and moving glass wall systems

Structural wall and door openings

Patio door installation

Custom and replacement windows

Vinyl, fiberglass, and wood window systems

Entry door installation

Interior and exterior remodeling

Siding and exterior upgrades

The company works with recognized manufacturers and industry organizations, including Pella, Therma-Tru, and Lansing Building Products. Avision Windows and Doors is a Platinum Certified Contractor, a Therma-Tru Certified Door System Installer, a member of Blue Collar Connect, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Schroyer said the company’s approach is rooted in helping homeowners rethink how their spaces function while maintaining a strong emphasis on honesty, communication, and long-term relationships.

“As a family-oriented company rooted in honesty and integrity, we handle every aspect of your project in-house, so you won’t need to hire anyone else,” Schroyer said. “From concept to completion, we deliver exceptional results that make your home more functional, beautiful, and inspiring.”

The company says its core values center on continuous improvement, empowering transformation, relationship-building, honesty, and integrity — principles it believes are especially important in an industry where homeowners are making major long-term investments in their properties.

“We are transparent and truthful in all our interactions, ensuring open communication and earning the confidence of our customers and team,” Schroyer added.

As remodeling activity continues throughout the Treasure Valley, Avision Windows and Doors says homeowners are increasingly seeking contractors who can help modernize homes through coordinated structural upgrades, expanded living spaces, and improved indoor-outdoor flow.

Homeowners interested in learning more about multi-panel doors, structural wall openings, replacement windows, or remodeling services can visit www.avisionremodel.com or call 208-957-0395.

About Avision Windows and Doors

Avision Windows and Doors helps homeowners improve comfort, functionality, and design through custom windows, multi-panel doors, structural wall openings, and full-service remodeling solutions. Based in Idaho, the company serves Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, Star, Garden City, and surrounding Treasure Valley communities with a focus on honest communication, in-house project management, and high-quality craftsmanship. To learn more, visit Avision Windows and Doors Website.

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