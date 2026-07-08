VIVA RAILINGS APPOINTS LAURENT P. SALAH AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD NEXT PHASE OF NATIONAL GROWTH

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of building-products leadership experience to guide VIVA Railings' continued expansion and commitment to operational excellence.

VIVA Railings, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based national leader in architectural railing systems and specialty metal solutions, announced the appointment of Laurent P. Salah as President and Chief Executive Officer, following a planned leadership transition. Salah succeeds founder Huzefa Tinwala and will lead the company's next phase of growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

Laurent brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in the building-products industry. Prior to joining VIVA Railings, he served as President of Arconic's Building and Construction Systems business, including the globally recognized Kawneer brand. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale organizations with a consistent focus on operational excellence, customer experience, disciplined execution, and sustainable growth.

Laurent joined VIVA Railings in November 2025 as President and Chief Operating Officer and assumes the role of President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 6, 2026. In his eight months with the company, he has developed a deep understanding of VIVA's business, culture, and customers.

"It is an honor to lead VIVA Railings at this exciting point in the company's journey," said Laurent Salah, President and CEO. "Great companies are built by great people who are committed to serving customers exceptionally well. My focus is simple: empower our team, execute with discipline, and ensure every customer experience reflects the quality, reliability, and values that define VIVA Railings. I look forward to working alongside our employees, customers, and partners as we continue building on VIVA's strong foundation."

Founded in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, VIVA Railings has grown into one of the nation's leading designers, manufacturers, and installers of premium architectural railing systems and specialty metal solutions. The company partners with architects, owners, glazing contractors, and general contractors to deliver innovative, code-compliant systems across healthcare, education, hospitality, multifamily, transportation, corporate, and mixed-use markets throughout the United States.

Laurent's appointment reflects VIVA Railings' continued commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and sustainable national growth. Under his leadership, the company will continue strengthening capabilities, deepening customer partnerships, and delivering the engineering expertise, craftsmanship, and service that define the VIVA brand.

About VIVA Railings

Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, VIVA Railings is a nationally recognized designer, manufacturer, and installer of premium architectural railing systems and specialty metal solutions for commercial construction. The company partners with architects, designers, owners, and contractors to deliver innovative, code-compliant systems that combine engineering excellence with architectural design. Product offerings include structural glass railing systems, ornamental railings, cable railings, custom metal fabrication, and architectural metal panel systems. VIVA Railings serves customers across the United States from its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.