Scalise: Voters Face a Clear Choice as the Democrat Party Moves Further Left

On the rise of Communism in the Democrat party:

“It's insane to see how far left the Democrat Party has moved to where now literally it's a Bolshevik Revolution. I mean, the Communists have taken over. This is not your father's Democrat Party, and it's really the candidates that they're nominating that are the far-left extremist lunatics. Many Democrats across America are not that far left. But this is a choice election. Voters are going to have to make some serious choices."

On the Democrat Party nominating radical far-left candidates:

“If you've just been used to voting Democrat all your life because maybe you just support union candidates, those days are gone. And those candidates, by the way, are getting defeated. The pro-union Democrats are getting defeated by communists who hate this country. And some of the things that they stand for, I mean, we've got a candidate in Colorado who wants to tax eggs and milk. You've got a candidate in New York who wants to get rid of prisons and the police, not just defund the police, get rid of them and get rid of the prisons. Where are the criminals going to go? We all know how this ends up.

“You had the great Brandon Gill on the show earlier talking about Graham Platner. I mean, no Democrat leader would denounce him after the first woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her, after the second woman, after the Nazi tattoo. They're okay with these candidates because in many cases they're endorsing them. The Democrat leaders are also out of touch with most voters in this country, but that's on the ballot this November. Everybody needs to know what is on the ballot this November.”

On the Working Families Tax Cuts delivering for American families:

“We're doing a lot for kids, and frankly, to give them more opportunity. That's what President Trump's been committed to. We just celebrated one year of that great bill, the Working Families Tax Cut, being signed into law on the Fourth of July. By the way, didn't President Trump give a great speech? To inspire the nation. You know, those of us that still love this country, which by the way is most Americans. Forget about the Democrat Party leadership, most Americans still love this country. But there are a lot of good things. It's not just the fact that if you're an overtime worker, a police officer, or a shift worker, you don't have to pay taxes on overtime or tips. Seniors get great benefits."

On House Republicans expanding opportunity for America's kids:

“Young people are benefiting tremendously from this bill. The Trump accounts, when you're born, you get money in your name that you can manage. You look at the first ever school choice program. It's opt-in, opt-out. Most states are opting in, but look at, look at California. You've got Gavin Newsom saying no to low-income kids having more opportunities. So call your governor if your governor is like Hochul or Pritzker or Gavin and is hurting those low-income kids. Remember, it's only low-income kids that benefit. Every state can participate. Some states like California, New York, and Illinois said they don't want to help their low-income kids, but it's not too late.”