Governor Mikie Sherrill visits Camden City and County first responders

Governor Mikie Sherrill joined local officials and first responders in Camden to thank them for their service and get updates on the damage that has occurred from flash flooding from a downpour that started at 10 a.m. yesterday. Over the course of the next two hours Camden County and Camden City were trapped in a slow-moving storm cycle that dumped more than four inches of rain on the region in a little over an hour of time.

This flash flooding created almost 1,000 911 calls into the Camden County Dispatch Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Several major highways and byways were shut down over the course of the storm until water receded. The flash flooding stranded drivers, swamped businesses and created chaos for homeowners.

“The flooding and resulting damage we saw in the city and throughout the county yesterday is unlike anything we’ve seen in our area in years,” said Commissioner Director Louis Capelli Jr., “However, Governor Sherrill’s support brings comfort to the residents of Camden City and Camden County as we begin to survey the damage and help impacted residents and business owners get back on their feet.”

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