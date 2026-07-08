Commissioners to continue summer concerts with Work Drugs and Color Me Badd

(Cherry Hill, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners will continue its Summer Concert Series with two performances this week. Admission to all shows is free and all are welcome to attend.

On Wednesday, July 8, Work Drugs will be performing the Sundown Music Series at Haddon Lake Park in Haddon Heights, beginning at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, July 9, Color Me Badd will be performing the Twilight Concert Series at the Jack Curtis Stadium in Cooper River Park, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Work Drugs: The Philly-based “smooth-fi” duo create a laid-back brand of modern indie music – smooth, nostalgic, and effortlessly transportive.

Color Me Badd: An American R&B and pop vocal group, blending four-part pop-soul harmonies, and recognized for their signature “hip-hop doo-wop” sound.

“The summer concert series is loved by Camden County residents of all ages, and we are thrilled to welcome these amazing artists to our community,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Ed McDonnell, liaison to the Department of Events and Community Outreach. “These shows provide our residents with quality entertainment, right in their local parks. We encourage everyone to join us this week and every week for these amazing performances.”

Find out more about Camden County Summer Park events at https://www.camdencounty.com/service/parks/2026-summer-park-events-guide/