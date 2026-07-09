Yesterday's Food Container, Tomorrow's Shopping Bag: Waste2Wear and Kwality Holdings Launch in Southern Africa

From left to right: Michael Minh, Factory Manager, Waste2Wear; Shahzaadee Ballim, CEO, Kwality Holdings; Stefan Kleijkamp, Merchandising & Quality Manager, Waste2Wear; and Mohamed Mullah, COO, Kwality Holdings, at the Waste2Wear manufacturing facility

Exclusive partnership with Kwality Holdings brings Waste2Wear's recycled bags, uniforms and packaging to South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

Shahzaadee Ballim's expertise makes Kwality Holdings exactly the right partner to bring our recycled products to the region” — George Tsogas, CEO, Waste2Wear

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste2Wear, a global manufacturer of sustainable bags and textiles made from post-consumer recycled plastics, has announced an exclusive partnership with Kwality Holdings to supply South Africa, Botswana and Namibia. The agreement extends Waste2Wear's reach into Southern Africa and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to bringing blockchain-verified recycled products to new markets, with shopping bags as the initial focus.

Demand for sustainable retail and packaging solutions is growing, and businesses across emerging markets are increasingly looking for supply chain options that are both transparent and environmentally responsible. This partnership supports Waste2Wear's position in Southern Africa and contributes to the broader shift toward circular economy infrastructure and sustainable consumer products.

Kwality Holdings is led by CEO Shahzaadee Ballim, an entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience across management, business strategy and sourcing. Under her leadership, the Kwality Group of Companies has developed into a diversified business with a particular focus on premium sourcing for chain stores and international import/export operations.

"Waste2Wear is taking an important step forward in bringing blockchain-verified sustainable production to the African market," said George Tsogas, CEO of Waste2Wear. "Shahzaadee Ballim's expertise in sourcing, distribution and customer relationships makes Kwality Holdings exactly the right partner to bring our recycled bags and sustainable products to the region."

"What makes this partnership particularly exciting is that it goes beyond the product itself. It gives organisations access to sustainable solutions backed by accountability, measurable impact and confidence in the integrity of the supply chain. We believe this is an important step towards helping businesses make more responsible procurement decisions while contributing to the development of a stronger circular economy across our region," said Shahzaadee Ballim, CEO of Kwality Holdings.

"The future of business lies at the intersection of sustainability and commercial innovation. Our role is to make environmentally responsible choices accessible, commercially viable and attractive for organisations across Southern Africa and Africa. By connecting global expertise with local market insight, we are creating opportunities for businesses to lead the transition to a more circular and responsible economy while strengthening their own competitive advantage," said Nicole Sykes, Commercial Director, Kwality Holdings.

The partnership brings together Waste2Wear's recycled textiles and Kwality Holdings' regional expertise, positioning both companies to play a meaningful role in developing circular economy infrastructure and advancing more sustainable consumer products across Southern Africa.

The partnership will provide access to a broad portfolio of sustainable products including reusable bags; hospitality, medical and workwear uniforms; packaging solutions, apparel, promotional merchandise and hospitality products, all manufactured from post-consumer recycled plastic and supported by full traceability and recycled content verification.

About Waste2Wear

Waste2Wear is a global leader in sustainable textile solutions, transforming post-consumer plastic waste into innovative fabrics and products. Committed to transparency, circularity, and environmental responsibility, the company partners with forward-thinking organizations worldwide to deliver sustainable alternatives.

About Kwality Holdings

Led by CEO Shahzaadee Ballim, Kwality Holdings forms part of a diversified group with more than 35 years of experience across sourcing, distribution, procurement, retail supply and international trade. Through strategic partnerships and a focus on innovation-led growth, the group continues to expand its sustainability offering, helping organisations access commercially viable solutions that align environmental responsibility with business performance.

For further details contact:

Hugo Lindahl, Senior Marketing Executive, Hugo@waste2wear.com

For South African commentary, kindly contact Shirley le Guern, Out and About Communications, telephone +27 83 301 2809 or Shirley@outandabout.africa.

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