Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area Public Information Meeting Scheduled

Trumansburg, NY – The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) is holding a public information meeting to discuss improvements to the trail system at Harriet Hollister Spencer State Recreation Area, located in Springwater, Livingston County. Established in 1962 through a charitable gift, today the 1,596-acre park supports roughly 20-miles of multiuse trail.

The virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, from 6 - 7 p.m. At the meeting, OPRHP staff will provide information on changes to the Recreation Area that will better support management, environmental stewardship, and recreation goals of the park. Following a formal presentation, there will be an opportunity for public comment and question.

This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Pre-registration for the meeting is required. To participate, please register online or send an e-mail to [email protected] no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

The public meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Anyone who requires a reasonable accommodation for effective communications should contact Owen Gilbo at [email protected] or (518) 402-2648, preferably within 14 days of the meeting date on which that the requestor will need such auxiliary aid or service.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 86 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.