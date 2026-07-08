USACE New Orleans District personnel rescue wildlife in Bonnet Carre’ Spillway

Wildlife rescue is just another part of the job for park rangers working at the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway, a flood-risk management structure maintained and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District. One of the spillway park rangers, Guy Fontenot, recently rescued a distressed barn owl out at the spillway earlier this summer.

While on patrol June 17, 2026, Fontenot received a call from railroad employees performing maintenance on a nearby train bridge that runs through the spillway in Norco, La. The workers said they noticed a potentially injured owl perched on a wooden support brace beneath the bridge structure.

Fontenot and his co-worker, Rachel Gauthreaux, arrived on scene and found the young owl resting on a wooden support brace beneath the bridge. According to Fontenot, the owl acted very docile and lethargic, and it moved very little even though its wings appeared to be intact.

Donning his protective gear, Fontenot gently placed the bird into an animal carrier so it could be transported for treatment to the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana, part of the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine.

“USACE park rangers are trained to make rapid field assessments and immediate decisions,” said Fontenot. “When specialized rescue units are out of reach, we step in directly to stabilize, rescue and transport the animal to ensure it has the best possible chance of survival.”

After examination, hospital staff determined the owl had no broken bones or major physical injuries but was suffering from severe exhaustion and dehydration. Fontenot and Gauthreaux turned over care of the young barn own, who they affectionately named “Barnard,” to the hospital rehabilitation team so it could be nursed back to health.

Fontenot noted he and the other park rangers and staff take great pride in the work they perform out at the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway, which includes managing public recreation spaces, conducting water safety outreach, patrolling land and water areas to enforce federal regulations, and maintaining facilities to ensure a safe, clean environment for all visitors.

“As USACE park rangers, we bear a deep responsibility for the stewardship of our public lands and natural resources – a duty our team takes incredibly seriously,” said Fontenot. “While my daily duties are highly diverse, my absolute favorite part of the job is having a direct hand in rescuing and protecting injured wildlife. Finding a creature in distress, like "Barnard" the Barn Owl, and being able to safely intervene, coordinate with experts, and give that animal a second chance at survival is incredibly rewarding.”