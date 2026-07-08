NEXCOM Hospitality Group Breaks Ground for a New Navy Inn Crew Stay in Okinawa

The Navy Exchange Service Command Hospitality Group broke ground on June 30, 2026, for a new Navy Inn Crew Stay at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. Once open, the Navy Inn Crew Stay will feature 200 rooms and 390 beds exclusively for military members on long-term mission orders and command group visits.

“This project represents a major investment in the future guest experience at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa,” said Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group. “This new facility will replace two aging buildings that have long exceeded their useful life and will deliver a far more modern, efficient and guest-focused experience for the fleet. With the opening of this new Navy Inn Crew Stay, NEXCOM is directly supporting the Chief of Naval Operations’ Sailor First initiative by enhancing the quality of life for our military members in Japan.”

The new Navy Inn Crew Stay will offer guests free property-wide Wi-Fi, a cutting-edge Gaming Room, versatile furniture with charging outlets, a premier gaming wall with several gaming platforms as well as traditional entertainment like foosball and air hockey. Personal Hub Rooms will provide individual workspaces with ample lighting, numerous outlets and comfortable seating. Each Sailor checking into the Navy Inn Crew Stay will receive a stainless-steel water bottle that can be used at the many hydration stations located throughout the facility. In addition, each room will offer complimentary in-bath amenities and NEX-exclusive brand Harbor Home® towels.

“We are proud that our Navy hotels are the preferred lodging choice for warfighters, military travelers and their families and we work hard to earn their trust,” said Loman. “Nearly half of every dollar of our Navy lodging earnings is reinvested to build new facilities and refresh current locations to ensure we offer our guests a quality hospitality experience whenever they stay at one of our worldwide properties.”

Over the next six years, the NEXCOM Hospitality Group will invest $773 million in recapitalization and renovation projects. It will also spend $350 million on new construction, which includes opening new Navy Inn locations at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Virginia, and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, as well as a new 200-room Navy Inn Crew Stay in Fallon, Nevada. Currently under construction is a 200-room Navy Inn at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California. Expected to open in 2028, Navy Inn Coronado is collocated with a NEX retail complex, creating a first-of-its-kind mixed-use model to better align with evolving fleet needs.

The Navy Inn Crew Stay in Okinawa is expected to open in 2028.

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About NEXCOM The Navy Exchange Service Command enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. As further sustainment to Navy Warfighters and military families, 100% of the command’s earnings are directed to Navy quality of life programs, amounting to over $3.7 billion since 1946. NEXCOM’s enduring mission and lines of effort serve as a critical resource and a vital capability within the Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise.