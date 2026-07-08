I Corps’ “Fit to Fight” Initiative Brings Holistic Health and Fitness to the Force

The Fit to Fight initiative, an H2F Area Support Team-led effort, was developed in coordination with the First Corps Command Surgeon Team and Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN) command as a way to achieve command readiness goals. The program reinforces that readiness extends beyond physical fitness alone. By combining expert coaching, nutrition, sleep optimization, mental performance, and recovery strategies, it aims to provide Soldiers with the resources necessary to improve performance while reducing the risk of injury, enhancing both individual and unit readiness.

Dr. Brian Hatler, deputy program director for I Corps’ H2F Area Support Team, said the initiative focuses on body composition rather than just body weight. It looks at muscle mass, fat mass, and visceral fat as more accurate predictors of health, using a comprehensive body composition analyzer to see where Soldiers fall on a normative curve, and identify those outside healthy ranges.

After assessment, Hatler explained, H2F will roll out targeted interventions for Soldiers who need support with improving body composition and overall health. The intervention is delivered by a multifaceted team that includes a sports dietitian, strength and conditioning coaches, a sports psychologist, and a cognitive performance specialist.

“All of those things are much, much better predictors of health than just getting on a scale and weighing yourself…Ultimately our goal is [to] help build improved readiness and improved lethality in Soldiers and the formation,” said Hatler.

Throughout the Army, H2F professionals work alongside commanders and Soldiers to identify performance gaps, tailor training plans, and educate units on the five readiness domains: physical, mental, nutritional, sleep, and spiritual. The result is a comprehensive approach that prepares Soldiers for combat while improving long-term health.

Rather than focusing solely on physical fitness test scores, the initiative emphasizes creating resilient Soldiers capable of sustaining peak performance throughout their careers.

For Soldiers participating in the program, the benefits often extend beyond measurable performance metrics. Many report increased confidence, improved recovery, healthier lifestyles, and greater resilience both on and off duty.

Spc. Molly Kuehn of HHBN I Corps Law Enforcement Activity is among the Soldiers who have experienced the program firsthand. As a 31B (Military Police), she has utilized H2F since January 2023. A sprinter prior to the Army, Kuehn credits H2F for significantly improving her longer runs and endurance. She encourages other Soldiers to take advantage of the program, saying, “There are just a lot of great resources here, and it’s free so you might as well use it!”

The initiative also reinforces command emphasis on investing in Soldiers as the Army’s most valuable resource, highlighting a “people first” approach. By making holistic health a routine part of training, leaders can build formations capable of meeting the demands of large-scale combat operations while sustaining long-term force readiness.

As I Corps continues implementing the “Fit to Fight” initiative, leaders hope the integration of H2F resources will encourage Soldiers to view readiness as a continuous process, built through disciplined training, informed recovery, and a commitment to overall health.