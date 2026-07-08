Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $21 Million in Additional NY SWIMS Funding to Support 16 Projects Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $21 million in additional funding through the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative to support 16 projects that will expand access to safe, modern swimming facilities across New York State. A majority of funds — $12.2 million — will support projects in underserved communities to expand access to safe and reliable public swimming facilities in areas where options have long been limited.

With today's awards, NY SWIMS has now invested nearly $260 million in 79 projects across every region of New York State, representing the largest investment in public swimming infrastructure since the New Deal. These projects will help address long-standing gaps in recreation infrastructure and increase opportunities for water-safety education, youth programming and warm-weather outdoor activity. As a result of NY SWIMS investments, an estimated 2.5 million New Yorkers will benefit from enhanced access to safe swimming and healthy recreational opportunities.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to safe, modern places where families can cool off, children can learn to swim and communities can come together,” Governor Hochul said. “Today's investments will help more communities build and improve public swimming facilities while creating new opportunities for recreation, water safety and healthier lifestyles. Together, these projects will strengthen communities across New York and ensure more families have access to safe places to swim for generations to come.”

NY SWIMS Award Recipients

Capital Region

Robert and Dorothy Ludwig JCC of Schenectady on the Golub Family Campus – Yulman Indoor Pool: up to $1.7 million

Long Island

Village of Babylon – Gilbert C. Hanse Memorial Pool: up to $400,000

Mid-Hudson

New Rochelle YMCA Pool: up to $310,578

Julia Dyckman Andrus Memorial – McGee Hall Aquatic Center: up to $520,448

Town of Thompson – Thompson Town Park: up to $2.2 million

Mohawk Valley

Village of Middleburgh – Middleburgh Community Swimming Pool: up to $1.2 million

The Utica Center for Development – Utica Community Center Indoor Pool: up to $3.0 million

New York City

Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club – Lucile Palmaro Clubhouse Aquatics Center: up to $2.5 million

Commonpoint NY – Bronx Center Pool: up to $981,000

New Settlement Community Campus Corp. – New Settlement Community Campus Pool: up to $250,000

Educational Alliance – 14th Street Y: up to $250,000

North Country

YMCA of Watertown – Downtown Y Aquatic Center: up to $400,000

Southern Tier

Children's Home of Wyoming Conference – Southern Tier Community Center Aquatics Facility: up to $2.8 million

Town of Delhi – West Branch Recreation and Aquatics Center: up to $252,182

Western New York

Town of Tonawanda – Kenmore Pool: up to $1.2 million

YMCA Buffalo Niagara – Camp Swan: up to $2.8 million

NY SWIMS Investment Delivers New Aquatic Center in Troy

Today's announcement comes as the City of Troy celebrates the opening of the new Knickerbacker Park Aquatic Center in the City's Lansingburgh neighborhood as part of its kickoff to the 2026 pool season.

Supported by a $5.8 million NY SWIMS award and additional local investment, the $7.3 million Kickerbacker Park project replaces the neighborhood pool that closed in 2016 with a modern aquatic center featuring a 7,500-square-foot primary pool, splash pad and 3,800-square-foot bathhouse.

Designed to serve residents of all ages and abilities, the facility includes an ADA-compliant primary pool with a gradual-entry ramp that provides accessible entry into the water. The City anticipates welcoming between 12,000 and 14,000 visitors each summer.

Admission to the aquatic center will be free, with no daily fee or membership requirement. In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area, the City will also offer free learn-to-swim and water safety programming to help children develop lifelong swimming skills.

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Every NY SWIMS project represents an investment in healthier, stronger communities. Governor Hochul understands that public infrastructure is about more than buildings — it's about creating places where families gather, children gain confidence by learning to swim and neighbors connect with one another. From today's additional awards to the opening of the Knickerbacker Park Aquatic Center in Troy, we're seeing that vision become reality across New York. DASNY is proud to partner with communities throughout the state to deliver projects that will improve quality of life for generations.”

City of Troy Mayor Carmella R. Mantello said, “This is a tremendous victory for Lansingburgh and for the entire City of Troy. This investment will help strengthen one of our most important commercial corridors, support our small businesses and continue the momentum of revitalization we are seeing throughout our neighborhoods. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment to Troy and for recognizing the incredible potential of Lansingburgh. Together, we are creating new opportunities for businesses to grow, attract investment, and ensure a stronger future for our community.”

City of Troy Deputy Mayor Seamus Donnelly said, “This funding represents another significant step forward in our long-term vision for Lansingburgh. By investing in our historic business district, we're providing property owners and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to revitalize storefronts, preserve historic character, and attract new economic activity. We're grateful for our partnership with New York State and look forward to building on the progress already underway in Lansingburgh.”

City of Troy Council President Sue Steele said, “The Troy City Council is proud to have partnered with the administration to provide this new state of the art aquatic center for Troy families. We’re especially grateful to Governor Hochul for the state funding that made it possible.”

City of Troy Councilmember Phil DiLorenzo said, “The opening of the new Knickerbacker Park Aquatic Center is the result of years of collaboration between New York State, the City of Troy, the Knickerbacker Park Board and countless community members who believed in this project. I still remember reviewing early plans and imagining what this day would be like, so it's incredibly rewarding to see it become a reality after years of hard work. While we're celebrating a beautiful new pool and splash pad, what excites me most is what they'll mean for our community. For years to come, families will gather here, our kids will learn to swim here, and a new generation of Lansingburgh residents will make memories at Knickerbacker Park. That's an investment worth celebrating.”

City of Troy Councilmember Shikole Struber said, “The Knickerbacker Aquatic Center is a huge opportunity for the families in Lansingburgh and beyond. The funding is directly supporting residents of Troy by providing jobs for lifeguards, swim lessons to those who might need them, and providing the ability to simply cool off in the heat. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the Knick Board, the City of Troy, and all the community members who have worked so hard to make this happen!”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, "The opening of the new Knickerbacker Park Aquatic Center is a great investment in quality of life of families in Troy and statewide. For too long, the Lansingburgh neighborhood was without a public pool after the previous facility closed, but thanks to Governor Hochul's NY SWIMS initiative, partnering Federal funds through ARPA and Congressman Tonko, residents once again have access to a modern, accessible aquatic center. From free admission and learn-to-swim programs to expanded opportunities for recreation during the summer months, this project is about creating a safe, welcoming community space where children can learn lifesaving water skills, families can stay active, and neighbors can come together. I am proud to support investments that ensure every family has access to these important recreational resources not only here in Troy but in my hometown of Cohoes, the Capital City of Albany and the City of Watervliet, all recent awardees."

NY SWIMS helps municipalities and nonprofit organizations design, construct, rehabilitate and modernize public swimming facilities across New York State. The initiative supports projects that improve public health, expand recreational opportunities, promote water safety and ensure communities have access to safe, modern places to swim.