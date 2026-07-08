Kayak Carolina Highlights the Top 3 Best Places to Kayak In and Near Wilmington, NC

Local kayak tour company shares its favorite paddling destinations for families, nature lovers, and outdoor adventurers exploring the Cape Fear coast.

One day you can paddle to a quiet barrier island, and the next you can search for fossils, explore salt marshes, or see coastal wildlife up close.” — Kayak Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kayak Carolina , a Wilmington-area kayak tour and rental company, is helping locals and visitors discover some of the best paddling destinations in southeastern North Carolina. With miles of coastal waterways, tidal creeks, barrier islands, marshes, and wildlife habitats, the Wilmington area offers some of the most scenic kayaking experiences on the North Carolina coast.For those looking to explore the region by water, Kayak Carolina recommends three standout destinations: Shark’s Tooth Island , Masonboro Island, and Zeke’s Island “Wilmington is one of the best places in North Carolina to kayak because every trip feels different,” said a representative of Kayak Carolina. “One day you can paddle to a quiet barrier island, and the next you can search for fossils, explore salt marshes, or see coastal wildlife up close. These three destinations are some of our favorite ways to introduce people to the beauty of the Cape Fear region.”1. Shark’s Tooth IslandShark’s Tooth Island is one of the most unique kayaking destinations near Wilmington, NC. Located along the Cape Fear River, the island is known for fossil hunting, shell collecting, and the chance to find prehistoric shark teeth along the shoreline. Its combination of adventure, scenery, and hands-on exploration makes it a favorite for families, first-time paddlers, and anyone looking for a memorable outdoor experience.Kayak Carolina offers guided tours and kayak rentals that help visitors safely access Shark’s Tooth Island while learning more about the area’s natural surroundings. For many guests, the excitement of finding a shark tooth or fossil makes the trip one of the most memorable parts of their visit to Wilmington.2. Masonboro IslandMasonboro Island is another top kayaking destination near Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach. As an undeveloped barrier island accessible only by water, Masonboro Island offers a peaceful escape from the busier beach areas. Paddlers can experience tidal creeks, salt marshes, sandy shorelines, and natural coastal habitats that showcase the quieter side of the North Carolina coast.Because Masonboro Island is protected and largely undeveloped, it is especially popular with nature lovers, birdwatchers, photographers, and paddlers who want a more scenic coastal experience. Kayaking to Masonboro Island gives visitors a chance to enjoy the area’s natural beauty while exploring one of the most iconic barrier island environments in the Wilmington region.3. Zeke’s IslandLocated near Fort Fisher and Kure Beach, Zeke’s Island is a beautiful paddling destination for those who want to explore the southern end of New Hanover County. The area is known for its calm waters, marsh views, coastal wildlife, and proximity to the Fort Fisher Basin. It is a strong choice for families, beginner kayakers, and anyone looking for a guided nature-focused kayak tour.Zeke’s Island offers a different experience from Shark’s Tooth Island and Masonboro Island. While Shark’s Tooth Island is known for fossil hunting and Masonboro Island is known for its barrier island scenery, Zeke’s Island provides a quiet coastal environment where paddlers can enjoy marsh ecosystems, open water views, and the natural beauty of the Fort Fisher area.Kayak Carolina encourages both locals and visitors to choose a guided kayak experience when exploring tidal areas, especially if they are unfamiliar with local currents, wind conditions, launch points, or changing tides. Guided tours can help guests enjoy the water safely while also learning more about the history, wildlife, and ecology of the Cape Fear coast.“Whether someone is visiting Wilmington for the first time or has lived here for years, kayaking is one of the best ways to experience this area,” said the Kayak Carolina representative. “Shark’s Tooth Island, Masonboro Island, and Zeke’s Island each offer something special, and together they show why the Wilmington area is such an incredible place for outdoor recreation.”Kayak Carolina offers guided kayak tours and kayak rentals throughout the Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Fort Fisher, and Wrightsville Beach areas. Tour options include family-friendly adventures, nature tours, fossil-hunting experiences, and coastal paddling trips designed for a range of skill levels.For more information about kayak tours, rentals, and launch locations, visit Kayak Carolina online or contact the company directly to plan a Wilmington-area kayaking adventure.About Kayak CarolinaKayak Carolina is a Wilmington, North Carolina-area kayak tour and rental company offering guided paddling experiences throughout the Cape Fear region. Serving locals, families, visitors, and outdoor enthusiasts, Kayak Carolina helps guests explore some of southeastern North Carolina’s most scenic coastal destinations, including Shark’s Tooth Island, Masonboro Island, Zeke’s Island, Fort Fisher, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and nearby waterways. The company focuses on safe, memorable, and accessible kayak experiences for paddlers of different ages and experience levels.

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