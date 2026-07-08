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Doriot: Communities in Senate District 12 receive more than $2.1 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 2, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 12 will receive more than $2.1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 12, the following communities received grants:

  • Elkhart County received $1 million;
  • Goshen received $939,282.97; and
  • Middlebury received $238,584.40.

"The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is a great way for communities to improve our infrastructure networks for motorists traveling for both work and pleasure," Doriot said. "I commend our local leaders for taking advantage of this program and look forward to seeing the improvements made in our community."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen) represents Senate District 12, which includes portions of Elkhart County.
Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Emma Balzer, Deputy Communications Director
Emma.Balzer@iga.in.gov
317-232-7184

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Doriot: Communities in Senate District 12 receive more than $2.1 million in road-funding grants

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