Mishler: Communities in Senate District 9 receive nearly $6 million in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (July 2, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 9 will receive nearly $6 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 9, the following communities received grants:

Bremen received $571.134.46;

Elkhart County received $1 million;

Kosciusko County received $803,264.12;

Marshall County received $994,658.36;

Mishawaka received $899,550;

Osceola received $233,804.24;

St. Joseph County received $1 million; and

Warsaw received $431,852.37.

"As the Crossroads of America, it is crucial for Indiana to have strong transportation networks connecting us to others both in and out of state," Mishler said." The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program offers a great opportunity for local communities to strengthen these networks and make much-needed improvements to our infrastructure."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka) represents Senate District 9, which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Emma Balzer, Deputy Communications Director

Emma.Balzer@iga.in.gov

317-232-7184