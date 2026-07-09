The AeroLambda Group Announces Preliminary Agenda for Inaugural Aerospace & Defense Mergers & Acquisitions Conference

The AeroLambda Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AeroLambda Group today announced the preliminary agenda and an exceptional lineup of industry thought leaders for its inaugural The Aerospace Event - Mergers & Acquisitions, a premier gathering dedicated to the complex financial and strategic transactions reshaping the global aerospace and defense (A&D) landscape. The event, produced in partnership with Guggenheim Securities, will take place November 10-11, 2026, at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.This conference will bring together leading CEOs, private equity investors, corporate development executives, investment bankers, and legal advisors to examine emerging investment themes across commercial aviation, defense, and space end markets—with a sharp focus on valuation dynamics, evolving deal-making strategies, and the escalating impact of regulatory and national security oversight on A&D transactions."This conference was produced specifically for the A&D middle market—the segment where the most consequential deals are being made today," said Joanna Speed, Founder & CEO of The AeroLambda Group. "Our goal is to deliver an exclusive, confidential, and deeply informative venue for executives and dealmakers to share knowledge, discuss strategies, and forge the relationships that drive actionable outcomes.""The aerospace and defense transaction landscape is undergoing a profound structural evolution." said Michael J. Richter, Senior Managing Director, Aerospace & Defense Group at Guggenheim Securities. "Driven by an unprecedented global security supercycle, an aggressive pivot toward next-generation dual-use technologies, and a critical push for supply chain resilience, M&A is no longer just about building scale — it has become a strategic necessity to secure capacity and technological capability. As capital increasingly reprices around execution and software-first platforms, the middle market has become the true engine of A&D innovation. Guggenheim Securities is proud to partner with The AeroLambda Group to deliver an essential forum for navigating this high-stakes, high-valuation environment."The event is supported by an esteemed group of host sponsors, including AeroDynamic Advisory, Alderman & Company, CSP Associates, Fairmont Consulting Group, Gibson Dunn, Harris Williams, KippsDeSanto, Liberty Hall Capital Partners, Renaissance Strategic Advisors, and many others. The Air Current serves as the exclusive media partner.For more information, visit https://www.theaerospaceevent.com Media ContactE: media@theaerospaceevent.comAbout The AeroLambda GroupThe AeroLambda Group is a creative-led event production group, helping executives, markets and brands in the global middle-market Aerospace & Defense industry connect, engage, and evolve. We utilize informative, premier events and marketing services for OEMs, suppliers, sub-tier manufacturers, analysts and the financial community. Our mission is to create high level platforms for executives to network confidentially and to exchange ideas on common concerns and new developments in our rapidly changing industry.About Guggenheim SecuritiesGuggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com , contact at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or +1-212-518-9200.

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