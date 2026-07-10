Adega Gaucha to Open First Georgia Restaurant in Dunwoody
Florida Brazilian steakhouse brand will debut at Twelve24 in December 2026, bringing Southern Brazilian churrasco to Atlanta’s Central Perimeter.
The new location will occupy the former Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant space at Twelve24, a landmark 16-story, 345,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Center, Atlanta’s largest office submarket. The property offers direct access to the Dunwoody MARTA station through a dedicated elevated skybridge and is connected to the adjacent Hyatt Place Atlanta Perimeter Center, a 176-room hotel that adds a strong hospitality and business-travel component to the location. With nearby Class A office space, hotel demand, outdoor terraces, and easy access to GA-400 and I-285, the site gives Adega Gaucha a high-visibility entry point into the Georgia market.
“We are very excited to welcome Adega Gaucha as a tenant at Twelve24.” — Twelve24 Atlanta
To bring this vision to life, Adega Gaucha has engaged Aria Group as the designer and architect of record for the Dunwoody project. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the Chicago area, Aria Group is one of the country’s most respected hospitality design firms, with a portfolio of more than 3,000 projects spanning Cooper’s Hawk, STK Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s, P.F. Chang’s, and numerous other acclaimed dining and entertainment concepts.
At the heart of the Adega Gaucha experience is its Full Churrasco Experience, a continuously rotating selection of premium, fire-grilled cuts including Picanha, Beef Ancho, Filet Mignon, Lamb Chops, and a range of additional gaucho-prepared specialties, each carved tableside by Gaucho chefs in the authentic tradition of Brazil’s Southern cattle ranches. Guests are also invited to explore an expansive Gourmet Table featuring curated fresh salads, traditional Brazilian sides, and imported delicacies. In addition to the full rodizio experience, the Dunwoody location will also offer an à la carte menu, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy select dishes, premium cuts, appetizers, and lighter dining options at the bar, during lunch, or for a more casual visit. The restaurant will accommodate approximately 250 or more guests across the bar area and dining room, with additional patio seating, and will also offer:
- Private and semi-private dining rooms for corporate events, celebrations, and group bookings
- A premium curated wine program and handcrafted cocktail menu
- An upscale bar experience with full lunch and dinner service
- Dedicated group dining accommodations for parties of all sizes
- Halal meats available upon request
- Valet parking
“Dunwoody is exactly the kind of community where we believe Adega Gaucha can thrive. Guests here appreciate quality, hospitality, and memorable dining experiences. We are proud to bring the warmth and tradition of Southern Brazil to Twelve24, and with Aria Group leading the transformation, we believe this will be a very special restaurant for the area.”
“Our philosophy has always been rooted in hospitality first, in the warmth of the gaucho tradition, in the care we bring to every cut of meat, every glass of wine, and every table. Dunwoody is a community that appreciates that level of dedication, and we are honored to be a part of it.”
— Ricardo Oliveira, CEO, Adega Gaucha
The December 2026 opening is expected to bring more than 70 new jobs to the Dunwoody area and represents the most significant milestone in Adega Gaucha’s history: its first location outside the state of Florida, where the brand has built an award-winning reputation across its Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach locations since 2021. Adega Gaucha has earned the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award, the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, and recognition in the Best of Florida Awards, all three awards, three years in a row, in 2023, 2024, and 2025, and it is the top-rated Brazilian restaurant in Florida.
The Dunwoody announcement represents the first public step in Adega Gaucha’s broader expansion plans beyond Florida. As the brand continues to grow, the company is evaluating additional opportunities in other states, with a focus on select markets that align with its hospitality standards, guest experience, and long-term vision for the Adega Gaucha brand.
Adega Gaucha Dunwoody is scheduled to open in December 2026 at 1224 Hammond Drive, Perimeter Center, Dunwoody, Georgia. Reservations, private dining inquiries, group booking requests, and hiring information will be released in the coming months. For the latest updates, visit www.adegagaucha.com
or follow @adegagaucha on Instagram and Facebook.
Fabiano Borsato
Adega Gaucha
+1 347-922-8864
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