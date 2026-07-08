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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Detouring MD 161/Darlington Rd Bridge Over Deer Creek, Harford Cty

MD 161 sign

MD 161 sign

(July 8, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will temporarily close and detour the MD 161 (Darlington Road) bridge over Deer Creek in Harford County during the day for approximately four days beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 14. The bridge should reopen to all traffic by Friday afternoon, July 17, weather permitting.   

The daily bridge closures and detours will allow State Highway Administration maintenance crews to safely use a crane and other heavy equipment to remove trees and other large debris lodged under the bridge in Deer Creek at the bridge abutments. Crews will work daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.   

During the daytime closures, all travelers on MD 161 between US 1 (Conowingo Road) and  MD 155 (Level Road) may use US 1, MD 136 (Priestford Road) and MD 155 as alternate routes. In case of inclement weather, the debris removal and daytime closures will take place on the next possible day.       

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the State Highway Administration District 4 Maintenance Division at 410-229-2300 or toll-free at 1-866-998-0367.     

The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety​.  Motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through work zones and move over or slow down. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Detouring MD 161/Darlington Rd Bridge Over Deer Creek, Harford Cty

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